640 kg Of Wild Boar Meat Seized At Pune Railway Station; One Arrested | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Forest Department has seized around 640 kilograms of wild boar meat from the parcel section of Pune Railway Station, in a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation was carried out on February 12, after forest officials received specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal transportation of wildlife meat. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Range Forest Officers Rishikesh Chavan and Suresh Varak, along with forest staff, conducted a raid at the railway station’s parcel office and intercepted a suspicious consignment.

The meat was packed in seven large boxes and was allegedly being transported from Nanded to Madgaon, Goa, on the Panvel Express. Preliminary examination suggests that the seized meat belongs to wild boar (Ran Dukkar), a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hunting and trading in meat of protected animals is a punishable offence under the Act.

A forest offence has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the poached animals and identify the intended recipients of the consignment. The seized meat has been confiscated as case property following legal procedures.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Ashish Thakare (Conservator of Forests – Territorial), Mahadev Mohite (Deputy Conservator of Forests), Amol Thorat (Divisional Forest Officer), and Vishal Chavan (Assistant Conservator of Forests), Pune Division. Forest guards Pramod Raskar, Sheetal Khandke, Manoj Parkhe, Priya Wakde, and police constable Amol Mote played a key role in the operation.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to report any information related to illegal hunting or wildlife trade by calling the toll-free helpline number 1926.