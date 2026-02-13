Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16 | File Photo

Pune: In a major step to ensure fairness and transparency, the Pune City Police will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and continuous CCTV surveillance during the upcoming police recruitment drive beginning on February 16. The initiative aims to prevent cheating, impersonation, and procedural lapses during the large-scale physical tests.

This year, the recruitment has drawn an overwhelming response, with around 1.85 lakh applicants competing for 1,633 posts. The vacancies include positions for police constables, drivers, bandsmen, and prison guards.

The physical examinations will be conducted at two venues - the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters Ground and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 2 Ground at Ramtekdi in Pune.

Candidates will undergo a series of physical tests, including height and chest measurement, a 1,600-metre run, a 100-metre sprint, and shot put. For female candidates, the long-distance run will be 800 metres instead of 1,600 metres. The physical test is worth 100 marks, and at least 50 marks are required to qualify for the next stage.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sanjay Patil said that each candidate will be issued two RFID tags, one as a backup. These tags will be worn on the chest and will automatically record performance. For the 1,600-metre run, sensors will track each of the four laps, while separate sensors at the start and finish lines will time the 100-metre sprint. All events will also be recorded through CCTV cameras to allow verification in case of any dispute.

To maintain strict integrity, all officers and staff involved in the recruitment have been barred from using mobile phones or contacting outsiders during duty hours. Tight security measures will be in place at both venues.

Patil also cautioned candidates against falling for false assurances from agents or even individuals posing as police staff. Anyone encountering corruption or irregularities has been urged to report the matter to the authorities or the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The recruitment will be held in phases, with candidates assigned specific dates, times, and venues. Information is being shared through official websites and text messages.