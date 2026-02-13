Pune: Loudspeakers Permitted Till Midnight On 15 Festival Days In 2026; District Administration Issues Conditional Approval

Pune: The Pune district administration has granted limited permission to use loudspeakers and public address systems beyond regular hours on 15 select festival days in 2026. As per the notification, sound systems will be allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight on these notified occasions.

The order was issued by District Collector Jitendra Dudi under Rule 5(3) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, amended in 2017. Officials clarified that this relaxation is strictly time-bound and will apply only on approved festival days, while still adhering to the prescribed sound level limits.

The permitted days include:

Shiv Jayanti – February 19

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14

Maharashtra Day – May 1

Ganesh Chaturthi – During the Ganpati festival period

Eid-e-Milad – September (as per lunar calendar)

Anant Chaturdashi – September 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, and 25

Navratri – October 19 and 20

Christmas – December 25

New Year’s Eve – December 31

Additionally, the district administration has reserved two extra days for other major events, which may be approved later if required.

Officials stressed that this permission does not cancel the noise limits set for residential, commercial, and industrial zones. The exemption will also not be valid in silent zones, such as areas around hospitals, schools, colleges, and courts.

Police and civic enforcement teams have been instructed to closely monitor compliance. Any violations will invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions.

The yearly notification aims to balance cultural celebrations with environmental protection. Collector Dudi has urged organisers and citizens to cooperate and ensure that all celebrations remain within the legal framework.