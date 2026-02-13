Pune: 3,000 Driving Licences Cancelled; Collector Jitendra Dudi Calls For Tougher Enforcement | Sourced

Taking strong steps to reduce rising road accident fatalities across Pune district, District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed authorities to implement immediate corrective measures at identified accident-prone “black spots”, initiate stringent penal action against traffic violators, and cancel the driving licences of repeat offenders. Dudi also ordered action against illegal hoardings by issuing 21-day notices and enforcing strict lane discipline on ghat roads.

Dudi gave instructions during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held at the Collector’s office on Thursday. During the meeting, senior officials from the Public Works Department, Regional Transport Office (RTO), traffic police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), MSRDC, and representatives of civic bodies and social organisations were present.

Addressing the meeting, Dudi stated that strict enforcement of traffic rules is essential to bring discipline to Pune’s growing vehicular movement. He said that the driving licences of motorists who fail to pay fines should be cancelled. So far, around 3,000 driving licences have been cancelled in the district as part of enforcement measures.

Dudi highlighted that more than 900 people lose their lives annually in road accidents in the district. The concerned departments must conduct a detailed survey of black spots and take immediate remedial measures. Out of 42 identified black spots, work has begun to rectify 15, while action on the remaining locations has been instructed to be expedited. Special traffic management measures were also ordered for rapidly developing areas like Hinjawadi and Chakan.

Dudi further instructed MSRDC, NHAI, and the Public Works Department to take immediate action against unauthorised hoardings within their jurisdiction. Notices of 21 days must be issued before removing such structures.

To prevent accidents on ghat roads, officials were directed to restrict lane-cutting and install adequate warning boards and signage. Speed breakers should not be constructed on main highways; instead, smooth and scientifically designed speed-calming measures, as per Indian Road Congress guidelines, should be installed on approach or secondary roads. Proper road markings, including white lane strips and directional boards, must also be ensured.

Regarding the recurring accidents near the Navale Bridge, the committee decided to seek expert guidance from IIT Delhi. A joint inspection by IIT experts, NHAI officials, police, and civic authorities is scheduled for Monday. Citizens and journalists have been invited to share suggestions during the visit.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to improving road safety and urged citizens to follow traffic rules responsibly.