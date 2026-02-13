 'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakde claimed late Ajit Pawar had planned to merge the two NCP factions on February 12. Pawar’s death in a January 28 plane crash stalled the move, he said. Sharad Pawar earlier stated talks were held in Baramati and the merger date had been fixed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
NCP (SP) leader and former Pune mayor Ankush Kakde said late Ajit Pawar wanted the two factions of the NCP to merge and that the event was to take place on Thursday. | File Pic

Pune, Feb 12: NCP (SP) leader and former Pune mayor Ankush Kakde said late Ajit Pawar wanted the two factions of the NCP to merge and that the event was to take place on Thursday.

Pawar's death in a plane crash on January 28 has triggered intense speculation over the merger process of the NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), with leaders making different statements on the subject.

"During the civic polls, Ajitdada assured us that the merger of the two parties will take place soon. According to him, the merger was supposed to take place today. Unfortunately, it could not happen as Ajitdada left us on January 28. Had he been alive, we would have seen the merger of the two factions today," Kakde claimed.

In a press conference, the former Union minister had also said leaders from his party and Ajit Pawar had held a meeting in Baramati on January 17 related to the merger.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
