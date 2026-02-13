Good News! Pune Metro To Open Additional Entry Gates At Shivajinagar, Swargate & PCMC Stations - PHOTOS | Sourced

Pune Metro is set to open additional entry gates at three key metro stations from tomorrow (Saturday, February 14), aiming to enhance commuter convenience, safety and seamless connectivity.

The new entry points at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Metro Station, Shivajinagar Metro Station and Swargate Metro Station are expected to significantly improve passenger movement and reduce the need to cross busy roads after their opening.

The initiative has been undertaken to ensure a safer and more comfortable travel experience for the growing number of metro commuters in Pune.

First Gate

PCMC Metro Station (Gate No. 3)

The new gate is located on the Pune–Mumbai Highway on the carriageway from Pune towards Mumbai. With the opening of this entry point, passengers travelling from Pimpri will no longer need to cross the highway to access the station. The facility will also benefit citizens visiting the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation offices.

Second Gate

Swargate Metro Station (Gate No. 5)

This new underground entry will open adjacent to the MSRTC bus stand. It will allow passengers arriving or departing by state transport buses to directly access the metro station without stepping onto the main road. The move is expected to ease congestion in the busy Swargate area and eliminate the need for commuters to cross the heavily trafficked Jedhe Chowk.

Third Gate

Shivajinagar Metro Station (Gate No. 3)

Situated near the Akashvani Centre at Shimla Office Chowk, this underground entry will provide direct access for commuters coming from Ganeshkhind Road and the Agriculture College side. The new gate will improve connectivity to the main road and simplify station access for daily passengers.

Speaking on the development, MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said that the decision was taken considering the increasing number of metro passengers and the need to enhance their convenience. He emphasised that the new entry gates would particularly benefit commuters travelling along major roads, while also improving overall safety and reducing travel time.