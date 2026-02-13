PMPML To Operate Special And Additional Bus Services Across Pune For Mahashivratri 2026 | Sourced

Pune: To facilitate smooth travel for devotees on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has arranged regular and additional bus services from major bus terminals across the city and suburbs on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

Every year, a large number of devotees travel from Pune and nearby areas to visit major religious destinations such as Nilkantheshwar (BSF Centre, Panshet), Baneswar (Nasrapur), and Ghorawadeshwar Temple foothill (Shankarwadi). Considering the heavy rush, PMPML has made special transport arrangements; the PMPML will operate special bus services from three major locations in the city for Mahashivratri.

Buses will run from Katraj Snake Park to Baneshwar (up to Cheladi Phata), from Swargate Main Bus Stand to Nilkantheshwar (BSF Centre, Panshet), and from Nigdi (Pawale Chowk) to Ghorawadeshwar Temple foothill at Shankarwadi, ensuring convenient travel for devotees from different parts of Pune and its suburbs.

From Katraj Snake Park to Baneshwar (Cheladi Phata), the first bus will depart at 5:30 am, with a total of 11 buses operating on Routes 61 (Katraj–Sarola via Kapurhol), 293 (Katraj–Saswad via Balaji Mandir, Ketkawale), 296 (Katraj–Velhe), and 296A (Katraj–Wanganiwadi), running at an average frequency of every 20 minutes. From Swargate to Nilkantheshwar (BSF Centre, Panshet), the first bus will leave at 3:30 am, with services operating on Route 52A (Swargate–Panshet/Varsagaon), supported by 2 regular and 12 additional buses, making a total of 14 buses, with a frequency of every 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, from Nigdi (Pawale Chowk) to the Ghorawadeshwar Temple foothill at Shankarwadi, the first service will begin at 5:20 am, with 31 buses operating on Routes 228, 305, 332, 341, 342, 368, and 371, also at a frequency of every 10 to 15 minutes. PMPML has appealed to all devotees to make full use of these special and regular services for a safe, convenient, and eco-friendly journey.