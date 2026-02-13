Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, a special Gratitude Felicitation Ceremony honouring kidney donors and kidney transplant recipients will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event is being jointly organised by Orion City Care Super Speciality Hospital, Burnella Kidney Care, and the Indian Medical Association, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir, Osmanpura.

The main objective of the programme is to raise public awareness about kidney diseases, promote the importance of organ donation, and spread the message that “Organ Donation is Life Donation”. The ceremony will express gratitude to selfless kidney donors, encourage transplant recipients, remove myths related to organ donation, and inspire more citizens to pledge their organs.

The event will be graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including former Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, District Collector Dilip Swami, District Civil Surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivaji Sukre, Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Kanchan Wanere, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, and senior religious leaders H.B.P. Mahant Swami and Prakashanandgiri Maharaj.

Prominent medical professionals and hospital administrators such as Dr Ashish Deshpande, Dr Yogesh Vargantwar, Dr Shoaib Hashmi, Dr Shrigansh Burnella, and senior doctors from Orion City Care Super Speciality Hospital will also be present.

The organisers have appealed to citizens to attend in large numbers and join in honouring donors and recipients, thereby strengthening the noble cause of organ donation and community health awareness.