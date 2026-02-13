 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day

The main objective of the programme is to raise public awareness about kidney diseases, promote the importance of organ donation, and spread the message that “Organ Donation is Life Donation”

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, a special Gratitude Felicitation Ceremony honouring kidney donors and kidney transplant recipients will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event is being jointly organised by Orion City Care Super Speciality Hospital, Burnella Kidney Care, and the Indian Medical Association, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir, Osmanpura.

The main objective of the programme is to raise public awareness about kidney diseases, promote the importance of organ donation, and spread the message that “Organ Donation is Life Donation”. The ceremony will express gratitude to selfless kidney donors, encourage transplant recipients, remove myths related to organ donation, and inspire more citizens to pledge their organs.

Read Also
Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16
article-image

The event will be graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including former Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, District Collector Dilip Swami, District Civil Surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivaji Sukre, Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Kanchan Wanere, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, and senior religious leaders H.B.P. Mahant Swami and Prakashanandgiri Maharaj.

Prominent medical professionals and hospital administrators such as Dr Ashish Deshpande, Dr Yogesh Vargantwar, Dr Shoaib Hashmi, Dr Shrigansh Burnella, and senior doctors from Orion City Care Super Speciality Hospital will also be present.

FPJ Shorts
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch
UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch
Mumbai Real Estate News: Abhishek Bachchan Sells Duplex Apartment In Mahalaxmi For ₹14.5 Crore
Mumbai Real Estate News: Abhishek Bachchan Sells Duplex Apartment In Mahalaxmi For ₹14.5 Crore
Telecom Spectrum Not A Restructurable Asset Under IBC: Supreme Court
Telecom Spectrum Not A Restructurable Asset Under IBC: Supreme Court

The organisers have appealed to citizens to attend in large numbers and join in honouring donors and recipients, thereby strengthening the noble cause of organ donation and community health awareness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: Over 150 Ginning Factories In Khandesh May Shut Next Year, Warns Pradeep Jain
Jalgaon: Over 150 Ginning Factories In Khandesh May Shut Next Year, Warns Pradeep Jain
Nashik Bribery Case: “Will Step Down If Linked To Case,” Says FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal
Nashik Bribery Case: “Will Step Down If Linked To Case,” Says FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidney Donors To Be Honoured By City Hospitals On World Kidney Day
Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees
Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees
Pune: Six Accused, Including Gangster Tipu Pathan, Granted Bail After Police Fail To File...
Pune: Six Accused, Including Gangster Tipu Pathan, Granted Bail After Police Fail To File...