Leopard Attacks Resume In Nashik District; Two injured In Niphad And Dindori talukas, Fear Among Farmers And Villagers | Sourced

Nashik: Leopard attacks, which stopped for a few days, have resumed in the Nashik district. Two people were injured in two separate incidents in Niphad and Dindori talukas on the same day, creating fear in the area. Farmers and villagers living in the fields are now afraid to step out of their homes after evening. In the last few years, many people have died, and many have been injured in leopard attacks in the Igatpuri, Niphad, Sinnar and Nashik talukas of the district. Apart from this, there has also been a large amount of damage to livestock.

Incident in Sukhene village in Niphad taluka

Farmers and villagers had already complained about increased leopard activity in Sukhene village in Niphad taluka. There is a railway tunnel on the Sukhene-Gondegaon road. This morning, a young man, Mayur Mogal, who was travelling on a two-wheeler on this road, was suddenly attacked by a leopard. There was no one on the road at that time. Mayur immediately became alert and increased the speed of his two-wheeler and avoided the leopard's attack. However, the leopard's paw hit Mayur on the back and injured him. There is an atmosphere of fear among the citizens of the area after this incident.

A few days ago, a leopard cub died in an accident in the same area. Local citizens suspect that after this, the female leopard may have started showing aggression. There is continuous traffic on the Sukhene-Gondegaon road, and people come and go till late at night. Earlier, leopards had attacked many dogs in this area. Farmers living in the fields are now reluctant to come out of their houses after evening. Locals are demanding that the Forest Department take this incident seriously and control the leopard.

Attack in Jaulke, Shivara, in Dindori taluka

The second incident took place in Jaulke Shivara in Dindori taluka. Tanaji Jondhale (age 44) was watering a wheat field in this Shivara along the Mumbai-Agra highway on Thursday morning. While watering, a leopard suddenly attacked him. Tanaji bravely fought the leopard. At that time, his wife, who was nearby, shouted loudly, causing the leopard to flee to a neighbouring field. Tanaji Jondhale was injured in the scuffle. He has been immediately admitted to the Nashik District Hospital. After this incident, local farmers have demanded that the Forest Department install cages to catch the leopard.

Forest Department Measures and Situation

Leopard movements in the Nashik district mainly increase due to sugarcane fields, as they provide hiding places. The Forest Department has implemented measures such as installing cages, awareness campaigns, and appealing to locals to be careful. Still, the attacks are not stopping. Farmers and villagers have expressed their expectation for more effective action from the forest department. There is a demand for safety measures and regular patrolling, especially for those working in the fields at night.

Both these incidents have created an atmosphere of fear in the rural areas of the district. It is expected that the forest department should control the leopard at the earliest and take concrete steps to make the locals feel safe.