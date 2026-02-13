 Nashik Bribery Case: “Will Step Down If Linked To Case,” Says FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal
Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, whose name surfaced in discussions following the incident, has presented his clarification today

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Nashik: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a clerk from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department on Thursday evening. The accused, identified as Rajendra Dherange, allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹35,000 from a complainant.


Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, whose name surfaced in discussions following the incident, has presented his clarification today. While demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter, Zirwal clearly stated that if it is proven that he has any direct connection to the case, he will immediately resign from his ministerial post.


Around 6 pm on Thursday, the ACB caught Dherange red-handed on the second floor of Mantralaya while accepting the bribe. When questioned by the media during his visit to New Delhi on Friday, Zirwal said that the government would not support anyone involved in such wrongdoing. He demanded a proper investigation and asserted that if any direct or indirect link were established between him and the case, he would step down immediately. He also informed me that upon returning to Mumbai, he would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the matter.

What is the case?
The complainant’s medical store licence had been suspended. To revoke the suspension order, Rajendra Dherange allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹50,000. After receiving the complaint, the ACB verified the information and laid a trap, during which Dherange was caught red-handed. Searches were conducted at his office and residence, and a case was registered against him late Thursday night.

Minister’s Statement
“No one will target me politically, as everyone knows my nature. I have never done anything wrong of this kind and will never do so in the future. However, the matter should be investigated impartially. If any direct or indirect link is established between me and this case, I will immediately step down from my ministerial position.”
— Narhari Zirwal
Food and Drug Administration Minister, Maharashtra State

