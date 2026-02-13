Nashik Farmers Warn Of Tractor March To Mantralaya Over Adwan–Pardevi Land Acquisition | Sourced

Nashik: Farmers have taken an aggressive stand against the land acquisition process for a proposed new industrial estate in the Adwan/Pardevi area of Igatpuri taluka. A letter in this regard has been submitted to the administration at the tehsil office on behalf of 'Gaon Bachao Shetkari Kranti Samiti, Adwan', and the farmers have warned of taking out a tractor march from Nashik to Mumbai Mantralaya.

The letter states that even though the case against the acquisition of the proposed industrial estate is pending in the court, the government is implementing the acquisition process in a hurry. The farmers are trying to save their land by agitating democratically and fighting in the court, but it is alleged that their opposition is being ignored.

A large amount of land has already been acquired for various projects in Igatpuri taluka. Due to this, the farmers of the taluka are already in trouble. The committee has stated that the livelihood of the farmers will be at risk if more land is acquired. "We will not accept this acquisition process at our expense under any circumstances." The farmers have given a clear warning.

The statement also makes it clear that not only Adwan-Pardevi but also farmers affected by various projects in Nashik district will participate in this agitation. On February 19, 2026, after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, it was decided to take out a tractor march from Nashik to Mumbai Mantralaya. It has been firmly stated that the agitation will not be withdrawn until the farmers get justice.

The committee has demanded that the acquisition process be immediately suspended and a suitable solution be found after discussions with the farmers. This statement has been signed by Suresh Kokane, Vishnu Kokane, Navnath Kokane, Dattatray Kokane, Dnyaneshwar Kokane and other farmers.

This statement shows signs of heating up the atmosphere in the taluka. This aggressive stance of the farmers is likely to increase pressure on the local administration and the government. Farmers' organisations and local leaders have also shown support for this, and large-scale participation is expected.