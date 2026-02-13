Nashik: Union Budget Encourages India’s Self-Reliance, Says Economist Chandrashekhar Tilak | Sourced

Nashik: The Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman provides major impetus to the industrial sector and clearly reflects India’s steady march toward self-reliance, especially with substantial allocations made for the defence sector, noted noted economist Chandrashekhar Tilak.



He was speaking at a special lecture organised at the NIMA auditorium jointly by NIMA, AIMA, Laghu Udyog Bharati, NICE, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, and the Industry and Trade Front. The lecture focused on the Union Government’s budget 2026–27. Tilak offered a comprehensive analysis of the budget provisions, their impact on the national economy, industry, and other sectors, as well as future opportunities. His presentation, delivered in a simple yet scholarly manner, captivated the audience.



Dignitaries present on the dais included NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, Laghu Bharati Udyog President Nikhil Tapadiya, NICE President Ramesh Vaishya, Maharashtra Chamber Vice President Sanjay Sonawane, Sunil Kedar, Pradeep Peshkar, NIMA Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Industry Front President Satish Kothari, and Trade Front representative Suraj Rathi.

Reviewing the entire budget, Tilak observed that the concept of “Nation First” is prominently reflected throughout. The budget symbolises a stable and progressive economy and includes several schemes aimed at accelerating industrial growth. With nearly 67 per cent of defence production currently taking place domestically, the government has expressed its intention to raise this figure to 75 per cent over the next five years. This move is expected to significantly benefit small and medium enterprises. Expressing confidence that Nashik can emerge as a hub for defence-related manufacturing, Tilak advised all industrial organisations in the city to seriously consider opportunities in this sector.



Despite global economic instability and uncertainty, Tilak expressed optimism that the budget would boost investment in India. He described it as an excellent budget presented without imposing any additional tax burden. Through the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), the budget appears to send a subtle signal to the United States while simultaneously strengthening India’s evolving economy.



Tilak also reiterated that cryptocurrencies have consistently been viewed as unfavourable for India by successive governments since 1991. He added that the proposed BRICS currency could shape new global economic equations. Referring to the revival of municipal bonds after 17 years, he suggested examining whether there is any connection with the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik.



In his introductory remarks, NIMA President Ashish Nahar highlighted various initiatives undertaken for the benefit of entrepreneurs. He emphasised efforts to bring different industrial associations onto a single platform to attract large-scale investment to Nashik. Satish Kothari introduced Chandrashekhar Tilak in his characteristic style. The programme was compered by NIMA secretary Rajendra Ahire, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Nikhil Tapadiya.



Among those present were NIMA Vice President Manish Raval; Treasurer Rajendra Vadnere; AIMA General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan; Dilip Wagh; Rajendra Kothawade; Milind Rajput; Nitin Awhad; Kailas Patil; Shrikant Patil; Yogesh Joshi; Shripad Kulkarni; Raosaheb Rakibe; Nanasaheb Devre; Pramod Puranik; and Dipali Chandak, along with numerous entrepreneurs and citizens.