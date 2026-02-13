 Nashik: Namokar Tirth Will Spread Humanity And Spiritual Values Worldwide, Says Bhujbal
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Namokar Tirth Will Spread Humanity And Spiritual Values Worldwide, Says Bhujbal | Sourced

Nashik: Through Namokar Tirth developed at Malsane in Chandwad taluka, a message of humanity will reach people across the world. This sacred site will add to the glory of Nashik, said State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Minister Bhujbal visited the Namokar Tirth complex at Malsane this afternoon and participated in the International Panchkalyanak Pratishtha and Mahamastakabhishek Festival. He was speaking at a function organised on the occasion. Among those present were Kunthusagar Maharaj, former Chandwad Municipal Council President Bhushan Kasliwal, Sumer Singh Kala, Sub-Divisional Officer Kailas Kadlag, and office-bearers of the festival committee.

Minister Bhujbal said that Namokar Tirth represents a beautiful confluence of development and values. An extraordinary pilgrimage site has been developed here, which will serve as a centre of spiritual energy. More than that, it is like a spiritual university guiding humanity. Devotees from across India and abroad will visit this sacred place in large numbers. This will boost tourism in the district, generate employment, and significantly contribute to the development of Nashik.

At this pilgrimage site, smart audio guides and artificial intelligence technology have been introduced for devotees, creating a unique blend of spirituality and technology. Through Namokar Tirth, the message of world peace, human welfare, and spirituality will continue to spread, Minister Bhujbal added.

