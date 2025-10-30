 Pune Gears Up To Host ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’ In January 2026; CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Logo, Jersey And Mascot Of International Cycling Event
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Gears Up To Host ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’ In January 2026; CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Logo, Jersey And Mascot Of International Cycling Event

Pune Gears Up To Host ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’ In January 2026; CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Logo, Jersey And Mascot Of International Cycling Event

On Wednesday, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who announced the event, the authorities unveiled the logo, jersey, and mascot of the competition during a press conference organised jointly by the Cycling Federation of India, the Asian Cycling Confederation, and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
The Pune district administration has begun preparations for the successful hosting of the 'Pune Grand Challenge Tour', an international cycling event scheduled to be held from January 19 to 23, 2026. | X @CMOMaharashtra

Pune:: The Pune district administration has begun preparations for the successful hosting of the 'Pune Grand Challenge Tour', an international cycling event scheduled to be held from January 19 to 23, 2026, a release said.

On Wednesday, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who announced the event, the authorities unveiled the logo, jersey, and mascot of the competition during a press conference organised jointly by the Cycling Federation of India, the Asian Cycling Confederation, and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Addressing the media, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said that the administration is coordinating with the Cycling Federation of India, UCI, and other related bodies to ensure smooth conduct of the international race.

The competition will cover a total distance of 437 kilometres, passing through around 250 villages across nine talukas of Pune district, including areas under Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. The event will be held in four stages, each spanning about 100 kilometres.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Mulund's 80-Year-Old Court To Get ₹86.97-Crore Upgrade; Lawyers Decry Crumbling Premises (Videos)
Mumbai: Mulund's 80-Year-Old Court To Get ₹86.97-Crore Upgrade; Lawyers Decry Crumbling Premises (Videos)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Read Also
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty...
article-image

The Pune Grand Challenge Tour received international recognition on September 26, 2025, and was officially included in the UCI Cycling Calendar on October 5, 2025.

Invitations have been sent to 210 international cycling federations, and so far, teams from 25 countries have expressed their intent to participate. In the UCI 2.2 category, a maximum of 24 teams, each with 4 riders, will compete, bringing the total number of cyclists to 176.

A national-level cycling event will be held on December 28 to review preparations ahead of the international tour. Multiple government agencies, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMRDA, City and Rural Police, Public Works Department, Health, and Sports Departments, are working in coordination to facilitate the event.

Committees have been formed for various aspects of the organisation, while leading corporates such as Bajaj Auto, Serum Institute, Chitale Group, and Panchshil Group have extended sponsorship support.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chembur Police Constable Run Over During Night Patrol; Driver Arrested
article-image

Highlighting the broader purpose of the event, Dudi said, "The competition aims to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transport, encourage a healthy lifestyle, upgrade infrastructure, and project Pune as a tourism-friendly destination on the global map." He added that the Pune Grand Challenge Tour will not only promote sports and fitness but also position the Pune district prominently on the world stage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro Phase 2: Maharashtra Govt Clears MoU For Extensions To Wagholi, Chandni Chowk

Pune Metro Phase 2: Maharashtra Govt Clears MoU For Extensions To Wagholi, Chandni Chowk

VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations

VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations

Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic...

Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic...

Nashik: ACB Books Forest Guard For Demanding ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe To Release Seized Timber-Laden...

Nashik: ACB Books Forest Guard For Demanding ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe To Release Seized Timber-Laden...

Pune University Flyover Update: All You Need To Know About Baner-Shivajinagar Stretch Opening

Pune University Flyover Update: All You Need To Know About Baner-Shivajinagar Stretch Opening