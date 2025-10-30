Pune: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Denies Role In Jain Boarding House Land Deal, Says ‘Issue Already Resolved’ | Sourced

Pune: After constant criticism by the opposition parties and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar in the alleged connection in the sale of land belonging to the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House in Model Colony, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol spoke with the media on Thursday and clarified the matter and reiterated his non-involvement.

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said, “Before the indefinite hunger strike began, the issue had already been resolved. This deal has been cancelled. The issue was settled before the hunger strike began. The deal in question has been cancelled. The Jain Munis had personally requested him to ensure the cancellation of the deal.”

The deal for Jain Boarding House land was carried out between M/s Gokhale Landmarks LLP and the boarding house's trustees earlier this month. However, opposition parties and members of communities opposed this deal, alleging foul play. Mohol's name was brought up in this issue, as he is the former partner of Gokhale Landmarks, saying he was the one who made this deal happen.

Opposition and ex-MLA Ravindra Dhangekar targeted Mohol heavily. After widespread criticisms, Gokhale Builders pulled out of the deal on 26th October. Despite this, the cancellation of the deal is being questioned, and the Jain community, led by Acharya Shri 108 Guptinandi Ji Maharaj, is conducting the hunger strikes.

Speaking on the criticisms, Mohol said, “I have already spoken about those who tried to malign my image. I have no connection with the issue, nor am I in any kind of trouble. We are going to contest the upcoming local body elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance. Anyone involved in wrongdoing will be sidelined. We will fight this election in a positive and cooperative atmosphere,” Mohol said without naming Ravindra Dhangekar.

Mohol further remarked that the allegations against Namdev Shirgaonkar must be investigated. Shirgaonkar, secretary of the Maharashtra Olympics Association, was accused of financial irregularities. A case has been registered against Shirgaonkar with Pune Police after Sandeep Bhondave, the working president of the Maharashtra State Wrestlers' Association, filed a complaint. Mohol, himself a former wrestler, said that the situation must be deeply investigated.