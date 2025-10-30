Mumbai: Chembur Police Constable Run Over During Night Patrol; Driver Arrested | Image generated using Grok Ai

Mumbai: A constable attached to the Chembur police station was injured after being run over by a car during a routine night patrol late on Tuesday. The injured officer, identified as Constable Sachin Patil (40), is part of the police beat marshal team and has been serving in the Chembur division for the past two years. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Road No. 4 near Gandhi Maidan, an area frequently monitored for illegal activities during late-night hours.

Details On The Incident

According to police officials, Patil and his team were patrolling the area when they noticed a white WagonR parked by the roadside with two men seated inside. “When Patil approached and knocked on the car window to verify whether the occupants were consuming alcohol or drugs, they began behaving suspiciously. Suddenly, in an attempt to flee, the driver accelerated and ran the vehicle over Patil,” said an officer from the Chembur police station, as quoted by Mid-day.

Patil sustained a leg injury in the incident and was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he received treatment before being discharged later in the night. He has been granted medical leave to recover fully from his injuries.

Accused Traced Using CCTV Footage, Car Seized

Following the attack, the police launched an intensive manhunt for the suspects. After several hours of tracing the vehicle through CCTV footage and local informers, officers tracked down and arrested the accused driver, identified as Mangesh Divte (35), a resident of Siddharth Colony, Chembur. The vehicle involved, the white WagonR, has been seized as part of the investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Kewale of Chembur police station confirmed the arrest and said that the medical examination of Divte has been conducted, with results awaited to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Accused Driver Booked For Attempt To Murder

Divte has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for intentionally endangering the life of a police officer on duty. Meanwhile, his accomplice, who was in the car during the incident, remains absconding. “A search is underway to locate and arrest the second accused at the earliest,” Kewale said, according to the report.

