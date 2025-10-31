 Maharashtra Govt Moves To Give Individual Property Cards To Flat-Owners, Sets Up Panel To Frame Vertical Property Rules
Maharashtra Govt Moves To Give Individual Property Cards To Flat-Owners, Sets Up Panel To Frame Vertical Property Rules

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
In a move that could bring relief to thousands of flat-owners across Maharashtra, the state government has initiated steps to ensure individual property cards for owners of apartments in multi-storey buildings. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a move that could bring relief to thousands of flat-owners across Maharashtra, the state government has initiated steps to ensure individual property cards for owners of apartments in multi-storey buildings.

8-Member Committee Formed for Flat-Owners’ Rights

The government has constituted an eight-member committee to frame Vertical Property Rules that will enable the inclusion of flat owners’ names in 7/12 extracts and property cards—records that currently reflect only the landowner’s details.

Headed by Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), the committee comprises senior officials from the Cooperation, Urban Development, Law and Judiciary, and Rural Development departments, besides the Settlement Commissioner, Director of Land Records, and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps. The Joint Secretary of Land Survey in the Revenue Department will serve as its member-secretary.

The panel will study similar laws in other states and submit its report within a month. It will also draft rules for the proposed legislation that will allow entries of individual flat-owners in official land and property records. The move is expected to bring long-awaited clarity on ownership issues, particularly regarding land on which residential complexes stand and areas meant for common use.

A proposal submitted earlier by the Settlement Commissioner on these issues will also be reviewed by the committee.

New Move to Bring Flat-Owners into Land Records

Currently, property entries in government records are made only through sale deeds, succession, or leases—leaving out flat-owners in apartment buildings. The new initiative seeks to change that, according to a government resolution issued on Thursday.

