Major Setback For Thackeray Camp Ahead Of BMC Polls! Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public Life Amid Declining Health

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, one of the most influential figures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, has announced he will step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues. The announcement has sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political circles, especially as it comes just months before the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Health Concerns Force Political Hiatus

Raut, often described as the “blazing cannon” of the Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed his health condition in a leaflet shared on X, addressed to party workers and supporters. In the note, he disclosed that his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that he had been advised complete rest by doctors.

“You all have always believed in me and loved me, but now suddenly there has been a serious deterioration in my health. Treatment is underway, I will come out of this soon,” Raut wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund after feeling unwell a few days ago. Although he underwent medical tests earlier, his condition worsened unexpectedly, leading to his decision to stay away from all public and political events.

A Personal Appeal to Supporters

In his emotional message titled “A humble request to all friends, family and workers”, Raut urged supporters to continue their faith in him during this difficult period.

“As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and mingling with crowds. There is no way around it. I am sure I will recover well and come to meet you in the new year. May your love and blessings remain,” he wrote, ending his message with his signature “Jai Maharashtra!”

Raut, who regularly held morning press conferences to voice his party’s positions, has not appeared before the media in recent days, a noticeable absence that raised speculation before his official statement confirmed the illness.

BMC Elections Loom as Thackeray Camp Faces Challenge

Raut’s temporary withdrawal is being seen as a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, which is gearing up for the BMC elections, likely to be a prestige contest between the rival Sena factions. As one of the most vocal critics of the ruling alliance and a key strategist for the MVA, Raut’s absence could impact the Thackeray camp’s communication and election strategy.

For now, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will have to recalibrate its campaign plans as it prepares for one of Mumbai’s most politically charged civic polls without its most fiery spokesperson on the frontlines.