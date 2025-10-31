Zepto Crowned Mumbai’s No. 1 Startup, Snabbit Rises To 7th In LinkedIn 2025 Rankings

LinkedIn has released its annual top startups in Mumbai list, and two of these companies are in the tech and quick-commerce space. The top startups on the rise in the city include Zepto and Snabbit, both offering quick delivery of groceries and services. Zepto is on the number one spot in the Mumbai top startup list 2025, with a full-time headcount at 419 in the city. To all those unaware, Zepto is a 10-minute grocery and essentials delivery platform that operates across 50+ Indian cities. Across India, Zepto has a total headcount of 5,704 employees.

Zepto in on the number one spot in Delhi and Bengaluru as well. In Pune, Zepto takes the number two spot, losing the number one space to EMotorad, a motor vehicle manufacturing company with a Pune employee headcount at 195 (Zepto is at 143 employees in Pune).

Snabbit, another quick commerce startup founded in 2024, sits on the seventh position in Mumbai with a city-wide headcount at 122. Snabbit is a fast-growing quick-service app that offers hyperlocal on-demand home services, from kitchen cleaning to laundry, with a time-based pricing model. The firm raised $29 million in May, and plans to aggressively expand into new micro-markets.

The list of the top 10 startups in Mumbai in 2025 are:

1. Zepto: It is a quick commerce platform offering 10-minute deliveries of groceries and essentials.

2. The Sleep Company: It is a comfort-tech brand that designs and sells mattresses, pillows, chairs, and bedding accessories equipped with patented SmartGRID technology.

3. Pilgrim: Pilgrim is a direct-to-consumer brand which offers skincare, hair care, makeup, and fragrance products. The company was started by an IIT Bombay duo.

4. Traya: Traya is a health-tech brand that offers science-backed hair loss treatment plans, combining dermatology, Ayurvedic principles, and nutrition.

5. Foxtale: Foxtale is a homegrown skincare brand that creates research-based formulations designed for Indian skin types and climates.

6. Truemeds: Truemeds is an e-pharmacy and telehealth platform which delivers prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and other healthcare products.

7. Snabbit: Snabbit offers hyperlocal on-demand home services — from kitchen cleaning to laundry — with a time-based pricing model.

8. Neysa: Neysa is an AI-cloud startup which provides platforms and services to help businesses discover, deploy, and scale Generative AI projects securely and cost-effectively.

9. Dezerv: Dezerv combines the expertise of seasoned investment professionals with advanced technology to offer tailored wealth management solutions. The firm also provides a Wealth Monitor app to track, manage, and invest wealth.

10. Pocket FM: Audio series platform Pocket FM offers content across genres like epic fantasy, drama, horror, and romance. The firm recently launched an AI creator studio to help writers turn their stories into audio series within a day.

LinkedIn has also released lists for top startups in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru as well. As mentioned, Zepto reigns on top in Delhi and Bengaluru. In the Delhi list, companies like Sprinto, Bharatpe, Park+, Battery Smart, Zigram, 30 Sundays, UnifyApps, Snitch, and Nat Habit are included. To check out the entire list in other cities, head here.