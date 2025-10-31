Maharashtra: Armed Robbers Open Fire Inside Boisar Jewellery Shop, Flee Without Loot; Police Recover Weapon And Launch Probe

Panic gripped Boisar’s Ganesh Nagar area on Friday morning after a group of armed robbers opened fire inside a jewellery shop but fled without stealing anything. | Representational Image

Palghar: Panic gripped Boisar’s Ganesh Nagar area on Friday morning after a group of armed robbers opened fire inside a jewellery shop but fled without stealing anything, police said.

Gunshots Fired, No Injuries Reported

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. when the gang stormed into the store and fired two rounds. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“The robbers appeared to panic and escaped from the spot, leaving their firearm behind,” a Boisar police official said.

Cops Recover Gun, Launch Prob

Police teams rushed to the scene and recovered the weapon, which has been sent for forensic examination. While no FIR has been registered yet, a probe is underway to identify and trace the suspects, officials added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/