 Mumbai: Old Video Shows Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Collaborating With Rohit Arya On School Cleanliness Drive Before Payment Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Old Video Shows Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Collaborating With Rohit Arya On School Cleanliness Drive Before Payment Dispute

Mumbai: Old Video Shows Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Collaborating With Rohit Arya On School Cleanliness Drive Before Payment Dispute

According to sources, Rohit Arya had undertaken a government project from the Education Department when Kesarkar was the Education Minister. However, the government had not made the payment. Pune resident Rohit Arya was reportedly under severe mental stress due to the non-payment of outstanding dues for a government school project contract.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar's old video has surfaced, in which he said that the government had organised a cleanliness project with Rohit Arya. | File Pic

Mumbai: Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar's old video has surfaced, in which he said that the government had organised a cleanliness project with Rohit Arya. This video was uploaded by Rohit Arya on his Instagram account.

Kesarkar Lauds ‘Cleanliness Monitor’ Initiative

In the video, Kesarkar stated, "With Rohit Arya, the government organised a unique project. Through this project, the habit of cleanliness was introduced to students from the 5th to the 8th standard. We called this initiative 'Cleanliness Monitor'. We often throw garbage anywhere without thinking, but when a child pointed it out, we realised our mistake. It may change our mindset. Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of cleanliness to our country, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave the message of discipline. The cleanliness project started on October 2. Through this initiative, awareness about cleanliness increased among students. I hope that through these children, the message of cleanliness will reach society, and citizens will respond positively to this initiative. I believe that citizens will appreciate the children, and these children will show us our commitment to cleanliness."

According to sources, Rohit Arya had undertaken a government project from the Education Department when Kesarkar was the Education Minister. However, the government had not made the payment. Pune resident Rohit Arya was reportedly under severe mental stress due to the non-payment of outstanding dues for a government school project contract.

FPJ Shorts
PM Kisan Yojana Alert: Next Installment At Risk For Some Farmers, Check Eligibility & Updates Inside
PM Kisan Yojana Alert: Next Installment At Risk For Some Farmers, Check Eligibility & Updates Inside
Black Phone 2 Review: Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Rings Loud, But Not Always Clear
Black Phone 2 Review: Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Rings Loud, But Not Always Clear
Bugonia Review: Emma Stone & Alicia Silverstone's Film Buzzes With Satirical Fury
Bugonia Review: Emma Stone & Alicia Silverstone's Film Buzzes With Satirical Fury
Three Afghan Nationals Arrested In Kolkata For Staying Illegally Using Fake Indian Documents
Three Afghan Nationals Arrested In Kolkata For Staying Illegally Using Fake Indian Documents

He claimed that he was owed approximately Rs.2 crore and had previously protested over this issue. He even staged a hunger strike near the former Education Minister’s residence.

Read Also
Who Is Amol Waghmare? Mumbai Cop Who Shot Dead Kidnapper Rohit Arya In Powai, Works With...
article-image

Rohit Posed as Web Series Producer to Contact Authorities

Rohit later called children on October 30, posing as a web series producer, in an attempt to reach out to the concerned authorities. He used an audition as a strategy to gain attention.

During the rescue operation, Rohit Arya was shot dead by the police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Recover Pistol, Petrol & Chemicals From RA Studio; Rohit Arya's...

Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Recover Pistol, Petrol & Chemicals From RA Studio; Rohit Arya's...

Mumbai: Old Video Shows Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Collaborating With Rohit Arya On...

Mumbai: Old Video Shows Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Collaborating With Rohit Arya On...

Who Is Amol Waghmare? Mumbai Cop Who Shot Dead Kidnapper Rohit Arya In Powai, Works With...

Who Is Amol Waghmare? Mumbai Cop Who Shot Dead Kidnapper Rohit Arya In Powai, Works With...

Maharashtra Govt Moves To Give Individual Property Cards To Flat-Owners, Sets Up Panel To Frame...

Maharashtra Govt Moves To Give Individual Property Cards To Flat-Owners, Sets Up Panel To Frame...

Throwback: Mumbai's Powai Hostage Crisis Rekindles Memories Of 2008 When A Bihar Youth Had Hijacked...

Throwback: Mumbai's Powai Hostage Crisis Rekindles Memories Of 2008 When A Bihar Youth Had Hijacked...