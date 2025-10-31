Mumbai: Old Video Shows Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Collaborating With Rohit Arya On School Cleanliness Drive Before Payment Dispute

Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar's old video has surfaced, in which he said that the government had organised a cleanliness project with Rohit Arya. | File Pic

Mumbai: Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar's old video has surfaced, in which he said that the government had organised a cleanliness project with Rohit Arya. This video was uploaded by Rohit Arya on his Instagram account.

Kesarkar Lauds ‘Cleanliness Monitor’ Initiative

In the video, Kesarkar stated, "With Rohit Arya, the government organised a unique project. Through this project, the habit of cleanliness was introduced to students from the 5th to the 8th standard. We called this initiative 'Cleanliness Monitor'. We often throw garbage anywhere without thinking, but when a child pointed it out, we realised our mistake. It may change our mindset. Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of cleanliness to our country, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave the message of discipline. The cleanliness project started on October 2. Through this initiative, awareness about cleanliness increased among students. I hope that through these children, the message of cleanliness will reach society, and citizens will respond positively to this initiative. I believe that citizens will appreciate the children, and these children will show us our commitment to cleanliness."

According to sources, Rohit Arya had undertaken a government project from the Education Department when Kesarkar was the Education Minister. However, the government had not made the payment. Pune resident Rohit Arya was reportedly under severe mental stress due to the non-payment of outstanding dues for a government school project contract.

He claimed that he was owed approximately Rs.2 crore and had previously protested over this issue. He even staged a hunger strike near the former Education Minister’s residence.

Rohit Posed as Web Series Producer to Contact Authorities

Rohit later called children on October 30, posing as a web series producer, in an attempt to reach out to the concerned authorities. He used an audition as a strategy to gain attention.

During the rescue operation, Rohit Arya was shot dead by the police.

