 'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row By Comparing US Tariffs On India To Venezuela Crisis
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan stirred controversy by asking whether India could face a Venezuela-like situation if the country sees huge trade tariff imposed by the US. Referring to US actions against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Chavan questioned if Donald Trump could “kidnap our Prime Minister,” warning that such tariffs would make India–US trade commercially impossible.

Updated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan stirred controversy on Tuesday, January 6, by questioning whether India could face a Venezuela-like situation after 50 percent tariffs on the country. Referring to the US actions against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Chavan asked, “What's next? Will Mr Trump kidnap our Prime Minister?"

While speaking to news agency IANS, he added that such a steep tariff would make trade commercially impossible. “With a 50 percent tariff, trade is simply not possible. In effect, this amounts to blocking India–US trade, especially exports from India to the United States. Since a direct ban cannot be imposed, tariffs have been used as a tool to stop trade. India will have to bear this. The profits that our people earlier earned from exports to the US will no longer be available,” he said.

BJP Slams Former Maharashtra CM

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari condemed the remarks made by Prithviraj Chavan and said that Congress sinks to a new low everyday. Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), he called his commets as 'Anti India Mindset'.

Speaking on the Venezuala crisis, on Saturday, US forces entered the capital and captured Maduro and his wife. The couple was then taken to New York. The Donald Trump administration accused Maduro of being involved in an extensive drug-trafficking operation and smuggling narcotics into the US. The US had also called Maduro's government 'corrupt and illegitimate'.

After Maduro was captured, Delcy Rodriguez officially took over office as Venezuela's acting president. As per CNN, Rodriguez said she assumed the role with a heavy heart over what she described as the "kidnapping" of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

After Rodriguez sorn in as country's interim leader, supporters of Venezuela's ousted President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas.

Hundreds of demonstrators were seen carrying Venezuelan flags and holding placards backing the deposed leader, who earlier pleaded not guilty in a New York court following his capture in a US military operation on Saturday.

