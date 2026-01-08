BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across Parties

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: Candidates across wards disclose assets running into crores in affidavits filed ahead of polls | Representational Image

Sheetal Mhatre | Facebook

Sheetal Mhatre – Ward No. 1 (Dahisar)

Party: Congress

Profession: Architect

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4.28 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17.29 lakh

Criminal background: 1

Found guilty: 0

Tejasvi Ghosalkar | Facebook

Tejasvi Ghosalkar – Ward No. 2 (Anand Nagar, Dahisar)

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5.15 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 25.82 lakh

Criminal background: 1

Found guilty: 0

Saurabh Ghosalkar | Facebook

Saurabh Ghosalkar – Ward No. 7 (Kandar Pada, Dahisar)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 10.39 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Yamini Jadhav | Facebook

Yamini Jadhav – Ward No. 209 (Wadi Bunder, Byculla)

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 14.57 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024 (Assembly elections): Rs 10.10 crore

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Ravi Raja | Instagram

Ravi Raja – Ward No. 185 (Dharavi)

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 10.12 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 5.12 crore

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Kishori Pednekar | Instagram

Kishori Pednekar – Ward No. 199 (Lower Parel)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5.26 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1.61 crore

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Tulip Miranda | Instagram

Tulip Miranda – Ward No. 90 (Kalina)

Party: Congress

Profession: Advocate

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 50.69 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 42.59 crore

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Rakhee Jadhav | Facebook

Rakhee Jadhav – Ward No. 31 (Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar)

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 3.80 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024 (Assembly elections): Rs 3.85 crore

Criminal background: 3

Found guilty: 0

Akash Raj Purohit | Instagram

Akash Raj Purohit – Ward No. 221 (Kalbdevi)

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 6.77 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 7.57 crore

Criminal background: 1 case – chargesheet filed

Found guilty: 0

Rajul Patel | Instagram

Rajul Patel – Ward No. 61 (Mhada Colony, Andheri West)

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 1.85 crore

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 77 lakh

Criminal background: 9 cases

Found guilty: 0

