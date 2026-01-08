BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across Parties

Sheetal Mhatre | Facebook
Sheetal Mhatre – Ward No. 1 (Dahisar)
Party: Congress
Profession: Architect
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4.28 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17.29 lakh
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0
Tejasvi Ghosalkar | Facebook
Tejasvi Ghosalkar – Ward No. 2 (Anand Nagar, Dahisar)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5.15 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 25.82 lakh
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0
Saurabh Ghosalkar | Facebook
Saurabh Ghosalkar – Ward No. 7 (Kandar Pada, Dahisar)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 10.39 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Yamini Jadhav | Facebook
Yamini Jadhav – Ward No. 209 (Wadi Bunder, Byculla)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 14.57 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024 (Assembly elections): Rs 10.10 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Ravi Raja | Instagram
Ravi Raja – Ward No. 185 (Dharavi)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 10.12 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 5.12 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Kishori Pednekar | Instagram
Kishori Pednekar – Ward No. 199 (Lower Parel)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5.26 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1.61 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Tulip Miranda | Instagram
Tulip Miranda – Ward No. 90 (Kalina)
Party: Congress
Profession: Advocate
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 50.69 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 42.59 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Rakhee Jadhav | Facebook
Rakhee Jadhav – Ward No. 31 (Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 3.80 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024 (Assembly elections): Rs 3.85 crore
Criminal background: 3
Found guilty: 0
Akash Raj Purohit | Instagram
Akash Raj Purohit – Ward No. 221 (Kalbdevi)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 6.77 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 7.57 crore
Criminal background: 1 case – chargesheet filed
Found guilty: 0
Rajul Patel | Instagram
Rajul Patel – Ward No. 61 (Mhada Colony, Andheri West)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 1.85 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 77 lakh
Criminal background: 9 cases
Found guilty: 0
