 BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across Parties
Affidavits filed for Mumbai’s civic elections reveal wide asset disparities among candidates, ranging from Rs 1.85 crore to Rs 50.69 crore across wards. While several candidates reported sharp asset growth since earlier elections, none have been convicted, though some face pending criminal cases.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: Candidates across wards disclose assets running into crores in affidavits filed ahead of polls | Representational Image
Sheetal Mhatre

Sheetal Mhatre | Facebook

Sheetal Mhatre – Ward No. 1 (Dahisar)
Party: Congress
Profession: Architect
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 4.28 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 17.29 lakh
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0

Tejasvi Ghosalkar

Tejasvi Ghosalkar | Facebook

Tejasvi Ghosalkar – Ward No. 2 (Anand Nagar, Dahisar)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5.15 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 25.82 lakh
Criminal background: 1
Found guilty: 0

Saurabh Ghosalkar

Saurabh Ghosalkar | Facebook

Saurabh Ghosalkar – Ward No. 7 (Kandar Pada, Dahisar)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 10.39 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not contested
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Yamini Jadhav

Yamini Jadhav | Facebook

Yamini Jadhav – Ward No. 209 (Wadi Bunder, Byculla)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 14.57 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024 (Assembly elections): Rs 10.10 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Ravi Raja

Ravi Raja | Instagram

Ravi Raja – Ward No. 185 (Dharavi)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 10.12 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 5.12 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Kishori Pednekar

Kishori Pednekar | Instagram

Kishori Pednekar – Ward No. 199 (Lower Parel)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5.26 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1.61 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Tulip Miranda

Tulip Miranda | Instagram

Tulip Miranda – Ward No. 90 (Kalina)
Party: Congress
Profession: Advocate
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 50.69 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 42.59 crore
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Rakhee Jadhav

Rakhee Jadhav | Facebook

Rakhee Jadhav – Ward No. 31 (Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 3.80 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2024 (Assembly elections): Rs 3.85 crore
Criminal background: 3
Found guilty: 0

Akash Raj Purohit

Akash Raj Purohit | Instagram

Akash Raj Purohit – Ward No. 221 (Kalbdevi)
Party: BJP
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 6.77 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 7.57 crore
Criminal background: 1 case – chargesheet filed
Found guilty: 0

Also Watch:

article-image
Rajul Patel

Rajul Patel | Instagram

Rajul Patel – Ward No. 61 (Mhada Colony, Andheri West)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 1.85 crore
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 77 lakh
Criminal background: 9 cases
Found guilty: 0

