BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims

Mumbai: The election campaign for the BMC polls has reached its peak, with polling day just a week away. Allegations and counter-allegations have surfaced between Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam and NCP Mumbai election in-charge Nawab Malik over the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the city. On Wednesday, Satam triggered a major political controversy by alleging a “silent demographic and cultural invasion” in Mumbai, claiming that illegal encroachments and infiltration by Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants are taking place with political patronage. Addressing the media, Satam said the issue was not accidental but part of a “planned modus operandi” driven by vote-bank politics, posing a serious threat to Mumbai’s security, social fabric, and environment ahead of the civic polls. Reacting sharply, NCP leader Nawab Malik dismissed Satam’s allegations and accused the BJP leader of misleading citizens.

“Demography is destiny. We will not allow the colour of Mumbai to change, and we will not allow the Mamdanisation of Mumbai. Only a safe Mumbai can become a developed Mumbai,” Satam said. Drawing a parallel with a recent mass shooting incident at Australia’s Bondi Beach, he warned that if the situation is not controlled, similar incidents could occur at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty. “What happened at Bondi Beach today could happen at Girgaum Chowpatty tomorrow,” he cautioned. According to Satam, areas such as Malvani, Malad, Mankhurd, Deonar, Kurla, and Govandi have witnessed large-scale illegal slum construction with “political blessings.”

Explaining what he termed as the modus operandi, Satam alleged that public land across Mumbai is systematically encroached upon, followed by illegal construction of structures where alleged infiltrators are settled. He claimed these individuals are then helped in obtaining documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter IDs, allowing them to be added to electoral rolls and used for what he described as “vote jihad.”

Citing a Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, Satam pointed to what he said was a significant demographic shift in Mumbai over the decades. He claimed that Hindus constituted 88 per cent of Mumbai’s population in 1951, which declined to 66 per cent by 2011, while the Muslim population increased from 8 per cent to 21 per cent during the same period. Satam further alleged that a particular community has formed pressure groups and is now seeking not just participation but a “share in political power,” calling it a “long-drawn, deliberate, and well-thought-out international conspiracy.”

Raising questions over electoral data, Satam said voter numbers in wards such as Malvani, Malad–Madh, Kurla, and Chandivali have increased by nearly 50 per cent compared to 2017, even as South Mumbai has seen a decline. “Who owns the nearly 10,000 illegal buildings in Malvani? Who lives there? And who made these people voters?” he asked.

Reacting sharply, NCP leader Nawab Malik dismissed Satam’s allegations and accused the BJP leader of misleading citizens. Malik pointed out that Satam has been elected MLA from the Andheri–Juhu area multiple times, where nearly 60,000 Muslim voters reside. “Satam meets them, shares meals with them, folds his hands before them, and even hugs them. He should talk about that first,” Malik said.

Malik alleged that the BJP has been targeting minorities for decades under the guise of the Bangladeshi infiltrator issue. He said claims that Bangladeshi nationals are staying in areas like Malvani, Kurla, and Govandi are misleading, adding that Mumbai Police have been deporting illegal migrants for the last 50 years. “Those who are living in Mumbai are Mumbaikars,” Malik asserted. He further remarked that instead of making such allegations, Satam should demand action against those responsible for the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, even sarcastically suggesting that the former Bangladesh prime minister be sent back.

Malik also recalled that during a previous BJP-led regime, former Union Home Minister L.K. Advani had spoken about issuing work permits to Bangladeshi nationals rather than imposing blanket restrictions.

