Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Police seize a German-made revolver and a country-made pistol in Govandi and Vikhroli, arresting two accused | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: In two separate operations, the Govandi and Vikhroli police have seized firearms, including a German company–made revolver and a country-made pistol, from different parts of the city and arrested two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver. Detailed investigations are underway in both cases.

Tip-off leads to arrest in Govandi

According to the FIR registered by the Govandi police, Police Constable Satish Salunkhe, 46, attached to the Crime Detection Unit of Govandi police station, stated that on January 5, Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Gade received a tip-off from a confidential informant about a person carrying a firearm near a bawdi at the Telecom Factory area in Agarwadi, Deonar, Mankhurd.

Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot at around 5.50 pm and detained Gulam Tahidarja Abdul Hakim Qureshi, 31, an auto-rickshaw driver residing at Jan Kalyan Residents Association, Indiranagar slum, Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd. During a personal search, police recovered a grey-coloured, single-barrel revolver manufactured by a German company, Arminius, valued at approximately Rs 40,000.

Case registered under Arms Act

The Govandi police registered a case against Qureshi under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and arrested him. Further interrogation is in progress.

Country-made pistol recovered in Vikhroli

In a separate incident, officers from the Vikhroli police station’s Crime Detection Unit, led by Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Patil, were on preventive patrol on January 5 at around 5.38 pm near Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, below the pedestrian bridge in Vikhroli East. The police noticed a suspicious man and detained him after a brief chase.

The suspect was identified as Arif Ansar Sheikh, 33, a resident of Islam Pura, Suryanagar, Vikhroli West. A search led to the recovery of a country-made pistol along with a live cartridge.

Also Watch:

Accused claims pistol was found in garbage

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Suhas Manohar Avhad, 37, the Vikhroli police have registered a case against Sheikh under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sheikh was arrested and claimed during interrogation that he found the pistol in garbage while collecting scrap. Police are continuing further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/