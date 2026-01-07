 Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

Mumbai police have seized a German-made revolver and a country-made pistol in separate operations in Govandi and Vikhroli. Two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, with investigations ongoing.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Police seize a German-made revolver and a country-made pistol in Govandi and Vikhroli, arresting two accused | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: In two separate operations, the Govandi and Vikhroli police have seized firearms, including a German company–made revolver and a country-made pistol, from different parts of the city and arrested two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver. Detailed investigations are underway in both cases.

Tip-off leads to arrest in Govandi

According to the FIR registered by the Govandi police, Police Constable Satish Salunkhe, 46, attached to the Crime Detection Unit of Govandi police station, stated that on January 5, Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Gade received a tip-off from a confidential informant about a person carrying a firearm near a bawdi at the Telecom Factory area in Agarwadi, Deonar, Mankhurd.

Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot at around 5.50 pm and detained Gulam Tahidarja Abdul Hakim Qureshi, 31, an auto-rickshaw driver residing at Jan Kalyan Residents Association, Indiranagar slum, Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd. During a personal search, police recovered a grey-coloured, single-barrel revolver manufactured by a German company, Arminius, valued at approximately Rs 40,000.

FPJ Shorts
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims
BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims
Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On NH-66 In 29-Day ‘Rasta Satyagraha’
Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On NH-66 In 29-Day ‘Rasta Satyagraha’

Case registered under Arms Act

The Govandi police registered a case against Qureshi under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and arrested him. Further interrogation is in progress.

Country-made pistol recovered in Vikhroli

In a separate incident, officers from the Vikhroli police station’s Crime Detection Unit, led by Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Patil, were on preventive patrol on January 5 at around 5.38 pm near Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, below the pedestrian bridge in Vikhroli East. The police noticed a suspicious man and detained him after a brief chase.

The suspect was identified as Arif Ansar Sheikh, 33, a resident of Islam Pura, Suryanagar, Vikhroli West. A search led to the recovery of a country-made pistol along with a live cartridge.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol...
article-image

Accused claims pistol was found in garbage

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Suhas Manohar Avhad, 37, the Vikhroli police have registered a case against Sheikh under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sheikh was arrested and claimed during interrogation that he found the pistol in garbage while collecting scrap. Police are continuing further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims

BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims

Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On...

Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On...

Navi Mumbai Revenge Attack: 20-Year-Old Amit Yadav Stabbed To Death Over Ajmer Dispute

Navi Mumbai Revenge Attack: 20-Year-Old Amit Yadav Stabbed To Death Over Ajmer Dispute

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Shuts 19 Construction Sites Over Air Pollution, Issues Notices To 42 Others;...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Shuts 19 Construction Sites Over Air Pollution, Issues Notices To 42 Others;...