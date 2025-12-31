 Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol And 6 Live Cartridges Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol And 6 Live Cartridges Seized

Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol And 6 Live Cartridges Seized

Panvel City Police arrested a 36-year-old Sanpada resident near Panvel railway station with an illegal pistol and six live cartridges as part of a special security drive to maintain law and order.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Panvel City Police seize an illegal pistol and six live cartridges after arresting a man near Panvel railway station during heightened security ahead of municipal elections | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 31: Amid heightened security measures ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, the Panvel City Police arrested a 36-year-old man for possessing an illegal firearm and live ammunition near Panvel railway station on Saturday night. Police seized one pistol and six live cartridges from the accused.

Accused Identified as Sanpada Resident

The arrested accused has been identified as Ananth Adhimulam Padayachi (36), a resident of Sanpada. Acting on specific intelligence that a person would arrive near the railway station to sell a pistol and ammunition, the Panvel City Police laid a trap in the area.

Police Team Conducts Planned Operation

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol And 6 Live Cartridges Seized
Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol And 6 Live Cartridges Seized
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 3 Overseas Job Fraud Rackets In CBD Belapur, 154 Passports Seized, 8 Arrested
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 3 Overseas Job Fraud Rackets In CBD Belapur, 154 Passports Seized, 8 Arrested
Fiscal Deficit Hits 62.3% Of Annual Target By November 2025
Fiscal Deficit Hits 62.3% Of Annual Target By November 2025
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare, a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Powar, Sub-Inspector Sunil Wagh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kiran Raut and other personnel conducted the operation. Around 10.30 pm, the accused was spotted behaving suspiciously near the station and was detained for questioning.

Pistol and Live Cartridges Recovered

During a personal search, police recovered a pistol and six rounds of live ammunition from his possession. He was immediately arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, and the weapon and ammunition were seized.

Police Probing Source of Weapon

“Based on credible inputs, our team conducted a planned operation and intercepted the accused with an illegal firearm and live cartridges. We are investigating the source of the weapon and identifying to whom it was meant to be sold,” said Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain where the accused procured the firearm and whether it was intended for use in any criminal activity.

Part of Special Drive Ahead of Civic Polls

The police action forms part of a special drive launched by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate ahead of the Municipal Elections 2025–26 to maintain law and order and ensure free and fear-free elections.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 3 Overseas Job Fraud Rackets In CBD Belapur, 154 Passports Seized, 8...
article-image

Officials said strict action is being taken against history-sheeters, absconding and wanted accused, and those involved in illegal arms, drugs and illicit liquor trade, to prevent any untoward incidents during the election period.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm Near Panvel Railway Station, Pistol...

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 3 Overseas Job Fraud Rackets In CBD Belapur, 154 Passports Seized, 8...

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 3 Overseas Job Fraud Rackets In CBD Belapur, 154 Passports Seized, 8...

Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And...

Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And...

Thane Civic Elections 26: 2,013 Polling Stations Set Up Across 33 Centres, Floor-Wise Planning...

Thane Civic Elections 26: 2,013 Polling Stations Set Up Across 33 Centres, Floor-Wise Planning...

Mumbai News: Siddharth Municipal General Hospital Reconstruction Progresses In Goregaon West,...

Mumbai News: Siddharth Municipal General Hospital Reconstruction Progresses In Goregaon West,...