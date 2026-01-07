Navi Mumbai Revenge Attack: 20-Year-Old Amit Yadav Stabbed To Death Over Ajmer Dispute

A 20-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by a group of 11 men in Kopri village, Vashi, late Tuesday night, in what police say was a revenge attack stemming from an earlier dispute in Ajmer. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by a group of 11 men in Kopri village, Vashi, late Tuesday night, in what police say was a revenge attack stemming from an earlier dispute in Ajmer. The APMC police have registered a murder case against all the accused and detained four of them, while a search is on for the remaining suspects.

Victim Identified as Amit Yadav, 20

The deceased has been identified as Amit Yadav (20), a resident of Kopri village. According to police, Amit and his friends had travelled to Ajmer on December 26, where they were involved in a minor altercation with Sohel Sheikh, a resident of Khairane Bonkode, and his associates. During the dispute, the accused allegedly threatened to settle scores after returning to Navi Mumbai.

Police said that on Tuesday, January 6, around 9 pm, Amit was sitting with his friends near the Ayappa temple area in Bonkode when Ajay Nirmal, Sohel Sheikh and Prakash approached him. When Amit questioned them about the Ajmer incident, an argument broke out, during which Amit allegedly slapped Sohel Sheikh. The trio then left the spot, allegedly threatening to return.

Fatal Stabbing Attack Later That Night

Later that night, at around 11.30 pm, Amit was standing near the Sai Baba temple in Kopri village with his friends when a gang arrived on five motorcycles and attacked him. Wasim Raen, Ajay Nirmal and Sohel Sheikh allegedly stabbed Amit repeatedly with sharp weapons, while the others surrounded him and assaulted him. The attackers fled after leaving Amit critically injured.

Amit was rushed by his friends to the Vashi Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“The murder appears to be a result of an earlier dispute in Ajmer. We have registered a case against 11 accused, detained four suspects, and teams are working to arrest the remaining accused at the earliest,” a senior APMC police officer said.

