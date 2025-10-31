Rajesh Aggarwal Set To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary After Centre’s Approval

IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal | nild.nic.in/

Mumbai: With the Central government approving his repatriation to Maharashtra, senior IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal is set to take over as the state’s next chief secretary. If appointed, he will have a one-year tenure to lead the state administration at a crucial juncture, as Maharashtra heads into local and civic body elections.

The incumbent, Rajesh Kumar, will retire by the end of next month after completing his three-month extension approved by the Central government. Aggarwal is repatriated when IS Chahal is the claimant to the post on the basis of seniority.

If Aggarwal, a 1989-batch officer, replaces Rajesh Kumar, he will continue till November next year, denying the coveted post to six IAS officers – Chahal, Anil Diggikar, Bhushan Gagrani, Meeta Lochan, Deepak Kapoor and OP Gupta. Except for Lochan, who is currently on central deputation, all others are currently serving in the state administration. While Chahal is the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Department, Diggikar is ACS Food and Civil Supplies Department, Gagrani is the BMC Commissioner, Kapoor is heading the Water Resources Department, and Gupta is ACS Finance.

Rajesh Aggarwal was on central deputation from January 2015 and had served as joint secretary in various central ministries.

