Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Mega Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On November 2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on Sunday, 02nd November, 2025.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations.

Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block, and some Churchgate trains will be short-terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.