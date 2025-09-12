Charitable Trust Land Misappropriation: ₹40 Crore Fraud Case Registered At Marine Drive Police Station

File Image |

Mumbai: In a major case of alleged financial fraud, the trustees of Bafna Charitable Trust have been booked for misappropriating ₹40 crore by selling trust-owned land and diverting the proceeds for personal gain. Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in Marine Drive Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Jawarimal Mehta, the accused Suresh S. Bafna, Rajkumar S. Bafna, Vimla Navlakha, and Sudhir Navlakha — in connivance with each other, illegally sold the trust’s property located at Survey No. 151, Nahar village, Kurla taluka, Mumbai, measuring 3,837.72 sq. mtrs. The proceeds of the sale were allegedly diverted to their own companies and investments, in violation of the written directives issued by the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Mumbai.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Renews Partnership With Pehlay Akshar Foundation To Train Municipal School Teachers

EOW Police said the accused dishonestly misappropriated the trust’s funds for personal economic benefit. The misappropriation is estimated at ₹40 crore. Based on the complaint, the Marine Drive Police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The case has also been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation. The matter is now under active probe, and further action against the accused is likely.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/