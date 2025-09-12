Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services

Advocate Prathamesh Shrikrishna Prabhutendolkar – a daily commuter – has written an open letter on Thursday, on behalf of hundreds of fellow passengers from the Dahanu, Vaitarna, and Palghar region. | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

Mumbai: Advocate Prathamesh Shrikrishna Prabhutendolkar – a daily commuter – has written an open letter on Thursday, on behalf of hundreds of fellow passengers from the Dahanu, Vaitarna, and Palghar region.

Commuters Flag Rail Shortage

The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Railway Minister, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlights the lack of adequate local train services along the Dahanu Road–Virar corridor.

Prabhutendolkar’s letter sheds light on the daily hardships faced by commuters, calling out the overcrowded trains, long wait times, and lack of basic amenities. He said that despite being a growing suburban belt with rising population and economic activity, the region continues to be neglected in terms of public transport infrastructure.

Limited Trains Hit Livelihoods

“Commuters from these areas heavily rely on the suburban railway to travel for work, education, and essential needs. The limited number of services, they say, is affecting their livelihoods and causing immense stress and inconvenience,” stated the letter.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)