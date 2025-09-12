 Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services

Mumbai: Advocate Writes To PMO, Railway Minister And CM Seeking More Dahanu–Virar Local Train Services

The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Railway Minister, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlights the lack of adequate local train services along the Dahanu Road–Virar corridor.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Advocate Prathamesh Shrikrishna Prabhutendolkar – a daily commuter – has written an open letter on Thursday, on behalf of hundreds of fellow passengers from the Dahanu, Vaitarna, and Palghar region. | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

Mumbai: Advocate Prathamesh Shrikrishna Prabhutendolkar – a daily commuter – has written an open letter on Thursday, on behalf of hundreds of fellow passengers from the Dahanu, Vaitarna, and Palghar region.

Commuters Flag Rail Shortage

The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Railway Minister, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlights the lack of adequate local train services along the Dahanu Road–Virar corridor.

Prabhutendolkar’s letter sheds light on the daily hardships faced by commuters, calling out the overcrowded trains, long wait times, and lack of basic amenities. He said that despite being a growing suburban belt with rising population and economic activity, the region continues to be neglected in terms of public transport infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances
Jadavpur University Tragedy: Third-Year Student Found Dead In Campus Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
India Claims Maiden Gold Medal In Men’s Compound Team Event At World Archery Championships 2025
India Claims Maiden Gold Medal In Men’s Compound Team Event At World Archery Championships 2025
How Will AI & Technology Transform The Personal Finance Industry?
How Will AI & Technology Transform The Personal Finance Industry?
Read Also
Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her...
article-image

Limited Trains Hit Livelihoods

“Commuters from these areas heavily rely on the suburban railway to travel for work, education, and essential needs. The limited number of services, they say, is affecting their livelihoods and causing immense stress and inconvenience,” stated the letter.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her...

Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her...

Mumbai Guide: Check Out Every Mumbaikar's Favourite Ice Cream Outlets That Are A Must-Try!

Mumbai Guide: Check Out Every Mumbaikar's Favourite Ice Cream Outlets That Are A Must-Try!

CBI Mumbai Registers Case Against Private Company And Directors For ₹121.60 Crore Loan Fraud With...

CBI Mumbai Registers Case Against Private Company And Directors For ₹121.60 Crore Loan Fraud With...

Thane Municipal Transport Set To Expand TMT Bus Fleet With Additional 123 Buses Under PM eBus...

Thane Municipal Transport Set To Expand TMT Bus Fleet With Additional 123 Buses Under PM eBus...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Light Showers Today, Heavy Rain Likely From Tomorrow As IMD...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Light Showers Today, Heavy Rain Likely From Tomorrow As IMD...