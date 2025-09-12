Mumbai News: Major Water Pipeline Burst Near Mantralaya Causes Water Disruption, Road Cave-In; Repair Work Underway, BEST Bus Routes Diverted

Pipeline burst at Madam Cama Road disrupts water supply, causes road cave-in and traffic chaos in South Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The water supply at several locations around Mantralaya in south Mumbai, including Colaba and Cuffe Parade have been affected due to sudden burst in a 600 mm water pipeline at Madam Cama road on Friday morning.

Pipeline Burst Affects Water Supply in South Mumbai

The burst also resulted in a road cave-in, resulting into a major traffic jam in the area, especially in evening peak hours. The BMC has deployed it's staff for the major repair work, which is expected to be completed by Saturday morning.

Traffic Diversions in Place

The traffic has been diverted until the work is completed. The BEST bus route numbers diverted through Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road includes: 138, 121, 82, 89, 87, 5, 15, 8, 19, and 126.

Areas Affected by Water Disruption

The areas and timings where the water supply will be hampered are: Cuffe Parade, G.D Somani, Colaba Koliwada, Geeta Nagar etc. "The road cavity is big and the pipeline is old too. It is a major restoration work. We are trying best to complete the work till Saturday morning," said M Shewale, senior officer from BMC's Hydraulic Engineering department.

Old Pipeline and Road Collapse

Officials said that the pipeline is very old and sensors failed to detect the leak, which resulted into the burst. The water pressure also lead to the cement road above to cave in.

