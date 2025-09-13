Mumbai News: BMC To Begin Work On ₹129 Crore Bhandup Bridge Next Month To Ease East-West Congestion

BMC to start construction of new Bhandup bridge connecting east and west near railway station | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is set to begin work next month on a long-awaited bridge in Bhandup, which will connect LBS Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg near Bhandup railway station.

The bridge, passing over the railway tracks, aims to ease congestion and improve east-west connectivity, offering a vital alternative for daily commuters. Estimated to cost Rs 129.43 crore, the project is expected to be completed within one and a half years.

Current Routes Heavily Congested

Commuters in Bhandup currently rely on the heavily congested Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Andheri-Goregaon Link Road (AGLR) to travel between the eastern and western parts of the suburb—routes that are five kilometres apart and often choked with traffic, especially during peak hours.

An old railway crossing that once connected the two was closed in the early 2000s, prompting residents to demand a direct link. The proposed bridge located just 100 metres from the now-defunct crossing, will finally address this gap.

Work Begins Amid Clearance Challenges

“The bridge will start near Bhandup station (west) and land near Menon College (east). While pier construction on the western side is set to begin, the eastern stretch is awaiting clearances related to encroachments, tree removal, and partial salt pan land acquisition. Along with the recently opened Vikhroli bridge, this new connector will ease congestion on JVLR and AGLR, offering much-needed relief to daily commuters,” said a civic official of the bridge department.

Bridge Specifications and Timeline

The bridge will span a total length of 530 metres, including an 89-metre stretch directly over the railway tracks. It will extend 233.50 metres on the eastern side and 207.30 metres on the western side, and is designed to accommodate three lanes of traffic.

The width will vary 11.50 metres along the BMC-maintained sections and 15.60 metres over the railway portion. Structurally, the bridge will comprise 14 spans in total: seven on the eastern side, five on the western, and two over the railway lines. The project is targeted for completion by mid-2027.

