 Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13
Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13

Elphinstone Bridge Closure: A Timeline Of Repeated Delays Before Final Shutdown Of Mumbai's 125-Year-Old Iconic Bridge Scheduled On Sept 13

To manage the expected disruption, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced diversions and one-way restrictions beginning 11:59 pm on Thursday, September 12. While the announcement signals the beginning of long-awaited demolition work, the process has been marked by a series of delays.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Elphinstone Bridge | Tanmay Kandalkar

Mumbai: The Elphinstone Bridge, a crucial east–west connector between Parel and Prabhadevi, is finally set to be demolished after months of uncertainty, repeated postponements and mounting public pressure. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that the 125-year-old iconic bridge will be razed to make way for the Elphinstone Flyover and the Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector Flyover.

To manage the expected disruption, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced diversions and one-way restrictions beginning 11:59 pm on Thursday, September 12. While the announcement signals the beginning of long-awaited demolition work, the process has been marked by a series of delays.

Mumbai News: Elphinstone Bridge To Be Demolished, Traffic Diversions Announced From September 12;...
Long Timeline Of Delays:

- Dec 2024–Jan 2025: MMRDA and the traffic police plan to begin demolition by late February.

- Feb 2025: Closure postponed until March to avoid clashing with board exams.

- April 8: Traffic police announce bridge closure for two years from April 10.

- April 10: Residents protest; closure put on hold.

- April 15: After receiving 417 objections and suggestions, authorities delay action for at least a week.

- April 23: Fresh announcement of closure from April 25.

- April 25: Demolition suspended again after 19 nearby buildings protest.

- April 28: CM Devendra Fadnavis announces cluster redevelopment of the affected buildings.

- May 5: MMRDA assures two key residential buildings, Haji Noorani and Laxmi Niwas, that relocation to Kurla will not be forced.

- Aug 4: CM Fadnavis declares Sewri–Worli connector will be completed within a year.

- Aug 26: Traffic police set September 10 as new closure date.

- Sept 9: Closure postponed yet again as MMRDA withholds final clearance.

- Sept 11: Traffic police confirm bridge closure at midnight on September 13.

Traffic Diversions Announced

For east–west movement, Dadar commuters will be rerouted via Tilak Bridge, Parel to Prabhadevi traffic through Currey Road Bridge (7 am–3 pm), and Chinchpokli Bridge for access to Worli and the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

For west–east movement, Tilak Bridge will serve Dadar commuters, Currey Road Bridge will be open 3 pm–11 pm for traffic to Parel and nearby hospitals, while Chinchpokli Bridge will cater to Worli and Sea Link traffic.

In addition, strict no-parking zones have been declared on N.M. Joshi Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Mahadev Palav Road, and other major arteries to ensure smooth traffic flow.

