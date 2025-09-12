Mumbai: Truck Driver Attempts To Run Over Traffic Cop Near Sena Bhavan In Dadar, Narrow Escape Caught On Video |

Mumbai: A truck driver allegedly attempted to run over a traffic police officer near Sena Bhavan in Dadar. A video of the near-tragedy that has gone viral on social media on Friday, capturing the exact moment when the officer narrowly escaped being crushed under the heavy vehicle.

The incident reportedly took place during peak traffic hours, when a traffic cop, identified as Vishwas Bandgar, was on duty managing congestion in the busy Dadar area. According to reports, Bandgar had stopped the truck and asked its driver to take a diversion to ease vehicular flow.

Viral Video Shows Terrfiying Scenes

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧, 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 | The officer escaped unharmed. The driver tried to flee the spot, but was later caught. pic.twitter.com/wlqYatnz9v — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 12, 2025

The video shows the truck initially halted in the middle of the road as the officer approached to issue a challan. Moments later, the driver suddenly accelerated, steering the vehicle directly toward the officer.

Traffic Cop Narrowly Escapes Harm

The clip reveals the officer quickly moving out of harm’s way just in time, avoiding a collision that could have proven fatal. The truck then sped away from the spot, fleeing in the direction of Plaza Cinema.

The incident was terrifying as the driver’s reckless act not only endangered the traffic officer but also posed a threat to pedestrians and motorists in the bustling neighbourhood. The officer, however, remained unharmed and continued to maintain order in the area despite the ordeal.

Truck Driver Held After Fleeing Away From Scene

Following the attempt to flee, the truck was later intercepted and the driver was caught. No official statement has been released by the cops about any immediate legal action in the matter.