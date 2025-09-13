 Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Submits Memorandum To Police Commissioner Demanding Action Against Sanjay Raut Over ‘Anti-National’ Remarks
Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Submits Memorandum To Police Commissioner Demanding Action Against Sanjay Raut Over 'Anti-National' Remarks

Shinde faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, along with a delegation, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
Milind Deora submits memorandum to Mumbai Police demanding action against Sanjay Raut | X - @sanjaynirupam

Controversial Social Media Post Sparks Concern

The demand comes after Raut’s controversial social media post linking the recent violence in Nepal to the possibility of a similar situation in India. Critics allege that by sharing visuals of the Nepal unrest and hinting at its replication in India, Raut attempted to spread anarchy and issued an indirect threat to the Prime Minister.

Critics Condemn Remarks as Provocative

Observers have condemned the remarks, calling them provocative and destabilizing. “When leaders lose faith in the democratic process, they resort to creating unrest and lawlessness,” the statement submitted to the police read.

It further noted that repeated attempts have been made to undermine institutions such as the Election Commission, judiciary, administration, and media.

Allegations of Anti-National Conduct

The memorandum also compared Raut’s stance to the ideology of ‘urban Naxals’, accusing him of using anti-national methods for political gain. “Supporting violence and threatening to replicate it in India cannot be ignored. Those promoting such destructive tendencies must face strict legal action,” it said.

Warning Against Overlooking Unrest

The delegation warned that overlooking such “anti-national and socially disruptive behavior” would set a dangerous precedent. The petition urged immediate action against Raut for allegedly supporting violence and issuing veiled threats of Nepal-like unrest in India.

