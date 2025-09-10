 'Stop Taking Mumbaikars For Granted': Rupali Ganguly Slams BMC Over Mumbai Metro Work After Being Stuck In Traffic Outside Film City - VIDEO
Rupali Ganguly shared a video of vehicles caught in traffic while narrating her ordeal. She also showed huge containers and trucks, brought in for the Metro work, stationed on the road and blocking nearly half the carriageway, which in turn causes congestion

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her lead role in Anupamaa, expressed her frustration over being stuck in heavy traffic caused by Metro construction work outside Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. Taking to her official X account on Wednesday (September 10), Rupali slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metro officials.

The actress, sitting inside an auto-rickshaw, shared a video of vehicles caught in traffic while narrating her ordeal. She also showed huge containers and trucks, brought in for the Metro work, stationed on the road and blocking nearly half the carriageway, which in turn causes congestion.

"Film City has been jammed for over 50 minutes. I have been waiting outside Film City. There's some construction of Metro going on. Whoever is responsible for the work, should have brought the containers at 3 am or 4 am, not at a time when everybody is going to work," she is heard saying in the video.

Towards the end of the video, a man is also seen stopping her autorickshaw from moving ahead.

"Still stuck for over 1 hour now outside filmcity ! For a 14 km distance it takes me 2 hours to get home at night and mornings usually 1 hour but because of @mybmc haphazard functioning it took me 2 and a half hours to get to my set !! Stop taking #mumbaikars for granted @mybmc," she captioned her post.

In another post, she took a dig at the BMC for chopping off trees in Film City. "Innumerable trees destroyed...Filmcity greenery destroyed. Thank u @mybmc," she wrote.

Rupali is quite active on X and she often shares her views and opinions on various political and social issues. She also never shies away from giving befitting replies to trolls on social media platforms.

In May 2024, Rupali had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Rupali began her acting career as a child artist in films like Saaheb (1985), but rose to fame with TV shows such as Sanjivani and the cult comedy Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the iconic Monisha. With her powerful portrayal in Anupamaa, she has become one of Indian television's most loved and highest-paid actresses.

