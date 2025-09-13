Bombay HC Transfers Wadala Custodial Death Probe From SIT To CBI, Orders Comprehensive Investigation

Bombay High Court orders CBI investigation into 2019 custodial death of Vijay Singh in Sion, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of the investigation into the 2019 death of Sion resident Vijay Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), noting that several crucial aspects of the case required a deeper and more detailed probe.

The court highlighted that there were serious doubts raised by evidence, including contradictory postmortem reports by JJ Hospital and KEM Hospital, and the same prompted it to transfer the probe to the CBI for a “more comprehensive inquiry”.

A bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, on Thursday, directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had initially handled the inquiry, to hand over all case records to the CBI within 15 days.

Family Alleged Police Torture, Medical Reports Contradict Police Version

Vijay Singh’s family had approached the court in 2020, seeking a comprehensive investigation into his death, which they believe was caused by police torture while he was in custody at the Sion Police Station.

According to the police, Singh had been detained after a minor altercation near his home and later collapsed in the lock-up, consistently allegedly due to a heart attack. However, his family has disputed this version, claiming that Singh’s death was the result of excessive police force.

The family’s allegations were further supported by discrepancies in medical reports. While the postmortem from KEM Hospital indicated contusions on Singh’s chest, the police maintained that he died of “acute coronary insufficiency precipitated by a panic attack.”

The conflicting opinions from two prominent hospitals—J.J. Hospital and KEM—raised doubts about the cause of death, prompting the court to call for a more in-depth investigation.

Court Criticises SIT Investigation, Demands Thorough Scrutiny

In its ruling, the HC criticised the investigation conducted by the SIT, pointing to several loose ends that needed closer scrutiny. The court emphasised the failure of the police to provide adequate medical care to Singh while in custody, a violation of his constitutional right to life and dignity.

“We find that there are many unresolved issues in this case that require further investigation,” the bench stated. “Given the serious doubts raised by the evidence, we believe the matter should be transferred to the CBI for a more comprehensive inquiry.”

The family had also expressed concern over the lack of proper witness statements, particularly that of Ankit Mishra, a friend of Singh who was reportedly threatened by police officers to remain silent.

Despite the SIT’s extensive probe, the court found that several key aspects — such as the medical treatment Singh received and the handling of evidence — required a deeper examination by an independent agency.



The state government had earlier informed the court that an FIR had been filed against two individuals allegedly involved in assaulting Singh, and the five police officers suspended during the inquiry had been reinstated after the SIT found no direct involvement in his death. However, the court’s order suggests that a more thorough examination is still needed.

The court has kept the father’s plea for hearing for November 14, 2025, to review the progress of the investigation.

