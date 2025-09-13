 FPJ Impact: GRP Gets New Baggage Check Rules Amid Extortion Plaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Impact: GRP Gets New Baggage Check Rules Amid Extortion Plaints

FPJ Impact: GRP Gets New Baggage Check Rules Amid Extortion Plaints

As per the guidelines, baggage checks will be allowed only in the presence of senior officers and under CCTV surveillance, with video recordings maintained where necessary. A register must be kept for all checks, and personnel must remain in uniform with nameplates visible.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
article-image
Churchgate station | BL Soni

The Railway Police Commissioner, Mumbai, on Thursday issued fresh guidelines to personnel regarding baggage checks at railway stations, following repeated complaints of extortion involving railway police. Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar’s order comes after commuter outrage, with the Free Press Journal reporting extensively on extortion at various railway stations across Mumbai, allegedly involving police personnel.

Fresh Guidelines Issued After Extortion Complaints

As per the guidelines, baggage checks will be allowed only in the presence of senior officers and under CCTV surveillance, with video recordings maintained where necessary. A register must be kept for all checks, and personnel must remain in uniform with nameplates visible.

Police on platforms cannot escort passengers to GRP offices, railway offices, or areas without CCTV coverage. All enquiries must be conducted at CCTV-equipped stations. If any objectionable items or large sums of money are found, the process must be recorded and reported to senior officers, with action taken strictly as per law.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order
Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify
Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify

The order also bars unnecessary baggage and ticket checks. Personnel duties, including baggage checking and crime branch work, will be rotated every 15 days, while beat duties will change every three months.

Read Also
Mumbai: 8 More GRP Personnel Transferred Amid Railway Extortion Racket Cases
article-image

Home Guards should be deployed for patrolling at gates and platforms, and not for police-station-related work. The officer-in-charge must check attendance daily and take action if any bogus attendance is found. If any private persons are found to be in contact with the police with the intention of extortion, action will also be taken against those persons. CCTV cameras must be installed immediately in all railway police stations.

The commissioner has warned that any police personnel flouting these guidelines will face stern action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify

Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify

FPJ Impact: GRP Gets New Baggage Check Rules Amid Extortion Plaints

FPJ Impact: GRP Gets New Baggage Check Rules Amid Extortion Plaints

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Announces Expansion Of Mission Vatsalya To Support Widows,...

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Announces Expansion Of Mission Vatsalya To Support Widows,...

Mumbai Fraud: 39-Year-old Jogeshwari Shopkeeper Foils Extortion Bid By Fake BMC Employees, Hands...

Mumbai Fraud: 39-Year-old Jogeshwari Shopkeeper Foils Extortion Bid By Fake BMC Employees, Hands...

Mumbai’s Retired & Serving Top Cops Recall Dark Past Of Underworld At Launch Of Former...

Mumbai’s Retired & Serving Top Cops Recall Dark Past Of Underworld At Launch Of Former...