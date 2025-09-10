 Mumbai: 8 More GRP Personnel Transferred Amid Railway Extortion Racket Cases
Among the eight transferred is head constable Sujata Gaikwad (previously posted at Borivali railway station), who is the real sister of assistant police sub-inspector Vijaya Ingavale, who was suspended and arrested in the Bandra railway terminus extortion racket run in nexus with private individuals.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Mumbai: 8 More GRP Personnel Transferred Amid Railway Extortion Racket Cases | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: On September 9, eight more Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were transferred from various railway stations to the GRP Headquarters at Ghatkopar. In the wake of incidents involving railway police personnel in extortion cases, the Commissioner of Mumbai Railway, Rakesh Kalasagar, made this decision.

So far, 13 GRP personnel have been suspended, including four who have been booked on extortion charges, while 16 have been transferred from various Mumbai railway stations to the GRP Headquarters.

On September 9, another eight GRP personnel were similarly transferred to the Ghatkopar GRP Headquarters.

This extortion racket primarily targets long-distance passengers carrying valuables at luggage checkpoints in stations such as Mumbai Central, Dadar, Kurla, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel. Victims, often intimidated and threatened, are taken to GRP rooms without CCTV coverage, where they are forced to prove ownership of their valuables. Under the threat of losing their belongings or being jailed, many passengers end up paying bribes. Recently, three extortion incidents were reported at Mumbai Central, Bandra, and Vasai.

