'Opposition Could Not Save Their Own Votes': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Radhakrishnan On Winning Vice-Presidential Election

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on being elected the Vice President of India, saying that he is happy that a Mumbai voter has been elected.

Opposition Failed to Divide NDA Votes: CM

Slamming the opposition, CM Fadnavis said that the opposition was trying to create an atmosphere that the NDA votes would be divided but the opposite happened and they could not save their own votes.

"Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has emerged as the vice-president of India. I congratulate him and also express gratitude towards PM Modi for nominating him and all the NDA parties supporting him. I am particularly happy that a Mumbai voter has been elected as vice president of India...The Opposition was trying to create an atmosphere that the NDA votes would be divided. Clearly, the opposite happened, and the Opposition could not save their own votes, and it went to CP Radhakrishnan," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital and congratulated him on his victory. PM Modi was joined by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi and JP Nadda.

152-Vote Margin for Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday. A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

"NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes," Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody said in his press conference.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP. The Vice President's seat has been vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.

Ex-Governor Radhakrishnan Becomes VP Nominee

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra from July 31, 2024, before being announced as NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024.

He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. Radhakrishnan had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the two-time MP from Coimbatore, was born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu's Tirrupur.

