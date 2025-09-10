Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon Residential Building | VIDEO

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon Residential Building | X|@flangesandpipe

Mumbai: A massive fire erupted on Wednesday afternoon at a residential building in Goregaon (West), according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze began in the common electric meter box area of a ground-plus-five (G+5) building located in the Shalimar Building, Siddhi Ganesh Society, situated on S.V. Road, Road No. 04, as reported by Midday.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the alert at 12:18 pm and quickly declared a Level I fire at 12:25 pm. Multiple emergency teams, including personnel from the MFB, local police, BMC ward staff, Public Works Department (PWD), 108 ambulance services, and Adani Electricity, were mobilised to the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure, and the fire was swiftly brought under control.

Initial reports suggest that the fire originated from the building’s common meter box, although an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

More details are awaited

