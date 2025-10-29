Palghar Cyber Fraud: 40-Year-Old Vasai Man Duped Of ₹1.08 Crore In Online Trading And Cryptocurrency Scam; Case Registered

Achole Police have launched an investigation after a Vasai resident was duped of ₹1.08 crore in an online trading and cryptocurrency scam | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 40-year-old man from Vasai East was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.08 crore in a sophisticated online trading scam involving fraudulent cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading promises. The Achole Police have registered a case under charges of cheating and cyber fraud.

Victim Invested ₹1.08 Crore On False Promises

The complainant, Atul Chandan Menon, a private company employee residing at Evershine City, Vasai East, stated that between September 29 and October 13, 2025, he was lured into investing through a fake online trading platform by the accused.

Accused Operated Under Fake Platform 'm.dupointfew.ce Currency Trading Account'

According to police, the accused, identified as Keerthi alias Keerthana Murali, contacted the victim via WhatsApp and persuaded him to join an online trading scheme named “m.dupointfew.ce Currency Trading Account”. The accused allegedly offered high returns and gained the victim’s trust.

₹1.08 Crore Transferred To Multiple Bank Accounts

Believing the promises, Menon transferred a total of ₹1,08,70,000 to multiple bank accounts provided by the accused. However, once the money was transferred, he was neither allowed to withdraw any returns nor given back his investment. Realizing he had been cheated, Menon filed a police complaint.

Case Registered Under BNS & IT Act; Probe Underway

Police have registered the case under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Information Technology Act (Sections 66C and 66D) related to cyber fraud and identity misuse.

Accused Operating From Chennai, No Arrests Yet

The accused is believed to be operating from Chennai, and investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet.

Police Advise Caution Against Unrealistic Online Schemes

Authorities have warned citizens to be cautious about online investment schemes promising unrealistically high returns and to verify platforms before transferring money.

