Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 2 Men For Duping Retired Banker Of ₹50 lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Police Station (North Region), Mumbai, has arrested two members of a cybercrime gang that posed as senior police officials to extort lakhs of rupees from citizens by falsely accusing them of being involved in money laundering.

FIR Registered Under BNS And IT Act

According to police, an FIR has been registered under Sections 204, 308(7), 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008 (Amended). The offence is classified as a “Digital Arrest” cyber fraud.

The Modus Operandi

The complainant, a retired employee of a reputed bank, received multiple WhatsApp and video calls between September 11 and September 24, 2025, from an unidentified person claiming to be a Nashik Police officer.

The fraudster accused the victim of being involved in a money laundering case and alleged that the complainant’s Canara Bank account was being used for illegal activities.

Forged Documents And Continuous Surveillance Used To Intimidate Victim

The scammer sent forged documents, including an FIR copy, official letters with government seals, and fake identity cards of NIA (National Investigation Agency) officers through WhatsApp, to create fear of imminent arrest.

The victim and his wife were told they were under “surveillance” and were made to remain on continuous video call for three days while the scammers extracted their bank and fixed deposit details. Pretending to verify bank accounts, the fraudsters coerced the victim into transferring a total of ₹50,50,900 to unknown accounts.

Swift Police Action Leads To Arrests In Thane District

Police traced the first beneficiary account, where ₹29.5 lakh had been deposited, to a resident of Ulhasnagar, Thane district. Acting swiftly, investigators arrested the suspect on October 25, 2025. Further probe led to the arrest of another accomplice involved in the same operation.

Arrested Accused are identified as Ravi Ananda Ambore (35), Vishpal Chandrakant Jadhav (37). A mobile phone used in the crime was seized, and records revealed that the same bank accounts had been used in at least seven similar fraud cases across India.

