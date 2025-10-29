 'Bring Back The Buses': Commuter Group Launches Citywide Campaign To Revive BEST Fleet
Kamal Mishra Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
'Bring Back The Buses': Commuter Group Launches Citywide Campaign To Revive BEST Fleet

Mumbai: In a bid to address Mumbai’s worsening public transport crisis, commuter welfare organization ‘Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi’ has launched a citywide outreach campaign to revive the shrinking bus fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking.

The group plans to personally meet all sitting MLAs and MPs representing Mumbai and its suburban constituencies to evaluate local transport needs, determine the minimum number of buses required, and urge elected representatives to extend financial support for the purchase of new BEST-owned buses.

‘Ensuring Mumbaikars Get Their Rightful Service’

“Ensuring that Mumbai’s citizens receive their rightful and uninterrupted BEST transport service is our mission,” stated Rupesh Shelatkar, President, and Siddhesh Mhatre, General Secretary of Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi, in a joint statement.

The organization emphasized that the availability of buses has sharply declined over the past few years, largely due to the Central Government’s 15-year vehicle scrappage policy, which has forced the retirement of ageing buses.

Fleet Shrinks Amid Financial Struggles

According to the group, BEST has not purchased any new self-owned buses in nearly seven years, citing a fragile financial position.

While the undertaking has increasingly relied on contracted or outsourced buses, the number of new additions remains minimal, with the induction process described as “painfully slow.”

Sources reveal that the total number of buses has fallen below 2,700, with just 308 buses remaining BEST-owned a drastic fall from earlier years.

Administrative Delays Add to Woes

The organization also highlighted that the dissolution of the BEST Committee, following the expiry of BMC corporators’ tenure and the delay in municipal elections, has further stalled key decisions on transport planning and policy implementation.

“Our main goal is to strengthen the fleet of BEST-owned buses once again and ensure that Mumbai’s commuters continue to receive reliable, affordable, and safe public transport,” the group added.

A City in Need of Reliable Transit

The campaign comes at a time when Mumbai’s public transport system is under severe strain, with rising population density and inadequate transport alternatives amplifying the pressure on the city’s road and rail networks.

By engaging directly with elected representatives, Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi hopes to transform this campaign into a collective civic movement for restoring Mumbai’s bus network to its former strength.

