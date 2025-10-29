'Art Of Survival': Stroke Survivors Paint Stories Of Hope On World Stroke Day

Stroke Survivors Paint Stories Of Hope On World Stroke Day |

Mumbai: In a heart-warming celebration of resilience and recovery, an inspiring art gallery featuring paintings by stroke survivors took center stage on World Stroke Day, blending art, empathy, and awareness to emphasize the importance of timely action in stroke care. Each artwork, created by individuals who had battled and overcome stroke, reflected their journey from struggle to strength offering a message of courage, hope, and healing to all.

Hospital and Mall Join Hands for Awareness

The initiative, jointly organized by Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai and Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, drew large crowds and sparked a community movement centered around brain health and emergency response.

Stroke Survivors Paint Stories Of Hope On World Stroke Day |

Stroke Survivors Paint Stories Of Hope On World Stroke Day |

A striking 6-foot digital clock installation stood at the heart of the exhibition, symbolizing the “Golden Hour” — the critical 60-minute window when immediate medical attention can save lives and prevent long-term disability. The constantly ticking clock served as a vivid reminder that every minute counts in stroke management.

Flash Mobs Drive the Message Home

Adding energy and engagement, the campaign featured live flash mob skits performed at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 4 PM. Through expressive movements, dramatization, and synchronized music, performers depicted how suddenly a stroke can strike.

They also highlighted the FAST warning signs as F: Face drooping, A: Arm weakness, S: Speech difficulty, T: Time to rush for help

These performances helped the audience visually grasp how recognizing these signs early can save a life.

Doctors Lead an Awareness Revolution

Conceptualized by Gleneagles Hospital’s neurologists and neurosurgeons Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Shirish Hastak, Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Dr. Kushal Bhatia, and Dr. Mayur Gharat the event aimed to extend public health awareness beyond hospital walls, urging people to act swiftly in stroke emergencies.

“Stroke can happen anytime, anywhere but acting within the golden hour can save both life and ability,” said Dr. Bipin Chevale, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai. “Through this campaign, we wanted people to recognize stroke symptoms early and act without delay.”

A Canvas of Courage

For survivors, painting became a means of emotional release and empowerment. Their works reflected not only recovery but also resilience showing that stroke recovery is possible with awareness, timely care, and community support.

The exhibit closed with a renewed message: while a stroke may come without warning, preparedness and awareness can turn fear into hope.