 Dahisar High-Rise Fire Claims Second Life, 21 Residents Still Hospitalised
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDahisar High-Rise Fire Claims Second Life, 21 Residents Still Hospitalised

Dahisar High-Rise Fire Claims Second Life, 21 Residents Still Hospitalised

According to information from the MFB, a major fire broke out on Sunday in a ground plus 23-storey SRA building "New Jankalyan society" in Dahisar East, injuring a total of 54 residents.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
article-image
Dahisar High-Rise Fire Claims Second Life, 21 Residents Still Hospitalised | Representative image

A 40-year-old woman who was injured in the recent high-rise fire in Dahisar succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, raising the death toll to two. Of the other 52 people injured in the blaze, 21 are still admitted to the hospital. One person remains in critical condition, while the other 20 are reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has conducted an inspection of the building but has yet to issue a notice.

According to information from the MFB, a major fire broke out on Sunday in a ground plus 23-storey SRA building "New Jankalyan society" in Dahisar East, injuring a total of 54 residents. A 75-year-old woman was declared dead on the same day, while 53 others suffering from suffocation injuries are being treated at private and civic hospitals. Among them, Madhu Vinod Patel (40 years old) was declared dead at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday morning. At present, 31 residents have been discharged after treatment while 21 are still under observation, said civic official. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Man Dupes 2 Women Of ₹7.6 Lakh With Fake ONGC Job Promise
article-image

Meanwhile, officials from the MFB inspected the incident site and also visited the developer’s office. As per fire safety norms, buildings must have an alternate power supply system to ensure the firefighting system remains functional during emergencies. However, officials found that no backup power was available after the fire broke out, and the firefighting system was not activated. "A notice will soon be served to the building's owner or occupier,” said a fire official. The fire originated in the electrical meter room located in the basement and caused extensive damage to the building’s electrical wiring. As a result, several residents have temporarily relocated to stay with relatives.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign To Be Implemented More Widely Across Maharashtra': Minister Aditi Tatkare
'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign To Be Implemented More Widely Across Maharashtra': Minister Aditi Tatkare
22 Feeders Stand Against 600 Residents Over Feeding Stray Dogs Amid Lack Of Feeding Spots In Thane's Upscale Township
22 Feeders Stand Against 600 Residents Over Feeding Stray Dogs Amid Lack Of Feeding Spots In Thane's Upscale Township
Maharashtra Government Launches Farm Access Roads Scheme To Boost Agriculture And Farmers’ Welfare
Maharashtra Government Launches Farm Access Roads Scheme To Boost Agriculture And Farmers’ Welfare
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Solapur Collector Report On Viral Video Pf Ajit Pawar Allegedly Pressuring IPS Officer
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Solapur Collector Report On Viral Video Pf Ajit Pawar Allegedly Pressuring IPS Officer
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign To Be Implemented More Widely Across Maharashtra': Minister Aditi...

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign To Be Implemented More Widely Across Maharashtra': Minister Aditi...

22 Feeders Stand Against 600 Residents Over Feeding Stray Dogs Amid Lack Of Feeding Spots In Thane's...

22 Feeders Stand Against 600 Residents Over Feeding Stray Dogs Amid Lack Of Feeding Spots In Thane's...

Maharashtra Government Launches Farm Access Roads Scheme To Boost Agriculture And Farmers’ Welfare

Maharashtra Government Launches Farm Access Roads Scheme To Boost Agriculture And Farmers’ Welfare

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Solapur Collector Report On Viral Video Pf Ajit Pawar Allegedly...

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Solapur Collector Report On Viral Video Pf Ajit Pawar Allegedly...

PNB Scam: Ex-ED KV Brahmaji Rao discharged By CBI Court

PNB Scam: Ex-ED KV Brahmaji Rao discharged By CBI Court