Dahisar High-Rise Fire Claims Second Life, 21 Residents Still Hospitalised | Representative image

A 40-year-old woman who was injured in the recent high-rise fire in Dahisar succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, raising the death toll to two. Of the other 52 people injured in the blaze, 21 are still admitted to the hospital. One person remains in critical condition, while the other 20 are reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has conducted an inspection of the building but has yet to issue a notice.

According to information from the MFB, a major fire broke out on Sunday in a ground plus 23-storey SRA building "New Jankalyan society" in Dahisar East, injuring a total of 54 residents. A 75-year-old woman was declared dead on the same day, while 53 others suffering from suffocation injuries are being treated at private and civic hospitals. Among them, Madhu Vinod Patel (40 years old) was declared dead at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday morning. At present, 31 residents have been discharged after treatment while 21 are still under observation, said civic official.

Meanwhile, officials from the MFB inspected the incident site and also visited the developer’s office. As per fire safety norms, buildings must have an alternate power supply system to ensure the firefighting system remains functional during emergencies. However, officials found that no backup power was available after the fire broke out, and the firefighting system was not activated. "A notice will soon be served to the building's owner or occupier,” said a fire official. The fire originated in the electrical meter room located in the basement and caused extensive damage to the building’s electrical wiring. As a result, several residents have temporarily relocated to stay with relatives.

