Mumbai Accident: 36-Year-Old Man Dies In Car-Dumper Collision On Atal Setu While Returning Home To Sewri

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday on the Atal Setu bridge, where a 36-year-old man, Sachin Hanumant Khade, lost his life after the car he was travelling in collided with a dumper while heading towards Sewri on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the driver of the car survived the crash. The Sewri Police have registered a case and have arrested the dumper driver, as reported by the news agency IANS.

The person who was travelling in the car, Sachin Hanumant Khade, died on the spot while heading towards Sewri. The car reportedly lost control and hit a dumper from behind while coming down from the Atal Setu, resulting in severe damage to the vehicle.

According to a report by ABP Majha, the deceased was employed at a private company in Mumbai, where he worked as a plant manager. His native place was Mandve, Taluka Khatav, District Satara. The incident occurred while he was returning home. Khade was a resident of Sewri in Mumbai.

63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Scooter Hit by Water Tanker in Jogeshwari East

In another tragic accident in Mumbai, a 63-year-old woman, Asha Dattaram Jadhav, lost her life after a water tanker collided with the scooter she was riding pillion on, in Jogeshwari East on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near a school gate, while Asha was returning home after attending rituals for her late brother-in-law at her nephew Aditya Jadhav’s residence. Aditya, 19, who was riding the scooter, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Aditya alleged that the tanker driver, Angad Kumar, was distracted and using a mobile phone at the time of the collision. Asha lost consciousness immediately and was rushed to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, where she was declared dead.

The police have registered an FIR against the tanker driver. He was brought to the police station and released after completing legal formalities. The investigation is ongoing.

