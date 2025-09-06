Tragedy Near Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja: Two-Year-Old Killed, Boy Injured In Hit-and-Run

Ambedkar Bridge tragedy: 19-year-old dies, two friends injured after bike accident in Agra | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic accident unfolded near the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai early on Saturday morning, leaving a family shattered and a neighbourhood in grief. A two-year-old girl was killed and her 11-year-old brother seriously injured after being struck by a speeding car.

According to reports, the incident took place between 3 and 4 am when the children were walking along the roadside. An unidentified vehicle, driving from the wrong direction, rammed into them before fleeing the spot. Locals who witnessed the aftermath were left in shock, struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a young life on a day that otherwise holds deep religious significance.

The tragedy coincided with Anant Chaturdashi, when thousands of devotees had gathered for the grand visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most revered Ganesh idols. As chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” filled the air, news of the accident cast a shadow over the celebrations. Police are scanning CCTV footage and working to track down the vehicle and its driver.

In a separate incident on Friday morning, another life was cut short on Mumbai’s busy roads. A 22-year-old man died and his friend was injured when their scooter skidded near a bus stop in Powai around 6:55 am. The scooter toppled while avoiding a pothole, throwing both riders onto the road. In the chaos, the pillion rider, identified as Devansh Bharat Patel, came under the rear wheel of a passing BEST electric bus. He was rushed to a civic hospital but declared dead on arrival.

His friend, 23-year-old Swapnil Vishwakarma, sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital by the bus conductor. Officials said the two had been returning home after visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Police have booked the bus driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and BEST authorities have launched their own probe.

Two accidents in as many days have once again sparked concern over road safety in the city, leaving families grieving where festivities should have brought only joy.