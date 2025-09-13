 Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify
Despite extensive search efforts, including joint operations by the Maharashtra Mountaineer's Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC) team, the Indian Navy, and the Forest Department, Chauhan remains untraceable.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
A 33-year-old Navy officer, Surajsingh Amarpalsingh Chauhan, has been missing for the past six days after he set out on the Bhivpuri–Garbett trek near Matheran on September 7.

Officer Last Seen Near Dhom Dam

Chauhan, who serves as a Master Chief, Class II at the FTTT Dockyard in Colaba, Mumbai, left his residence, around 5:00 AM on Sunday. He took the first local train from CST and alighted at Bhivpuri station at 7:20 AM before heading towards the Garbett trekking trail. His last tracked phone location was recorded near Dhom Dam at 8:16 AM, after which his mobile has remained switched off.

Originally from Bhiwani district in Rajasthan, Chauhan was currently residing in Colaba, Mumbai, owing to his naval posting.

Volunteers Join the Mission

Drones were deployed from Thursday to aid in the search across the rugged forest terrain between Bhivpuri and Matheran. "We have formed a WhatsApp group comprising of volunteering group that is assisting the rescue, forest officials and Navy officials," said a spokesperson from MMRCC.

A call detail record (CDR) analysis confirmed that his last tower location corresponded to the trekking belt near Dhom Lake. “Our focus remains on this zone, and ground teams are combing the area with the help of drones and forest officials,” said a volunteer.

Community Hope Remains Strong

Family, friends, and volunteers have made urgent appeals for public support, asking trekking groups and locals in the area to remain alert and share any information that could assist the ongoing rescue mission.

Meanwhile, the family has also informed about the missing to Neral police while the missing person's complaint is registered with Cuffe Parade police.

Maharashtra News: 33-Year-Old Navy Officer Missing On Matheran Trek; Search Operations Intensify

